









Donald Perkins, age 69, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Williamsburg Health and Rehab in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Donald was born on October 9, 1951 in Harlan, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Pauline (Grogan) Perkins; brothers, Rick Perkins, David Perkins Jim Perkins; and infant son, Johnny Lynn Perkins.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Gardner) Perkins of Williamsburg; sister, Claudette Baird of Williamsburg; niece, Hope Richardson (Mike) of Williamsburg; two brothers, Charles Wayne Perkins and Jerry Wayne Perkins of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Sunday, November 29, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Perkins Cemetery on Foley Bend Road.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.