











Donald Lawrence Benfield, 85, formerly of Lily, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Richmond, KY.

Born at Benedict in Lee County, VA, he was a son of the late Creed Benfield and Myrtle Hyden Wilson.

Sisters Verline Foster Campbell and Elizabeth “Betty” Maxwell and an infant brother preceded him in death.

Lawrence had been a shuttle car operator for U. S. Steel’s #32 coal mine at Lynch, KY. Also he had worked for Roark Brothers in London, the Laurel County road department, National Standard Co. in Corbin, and been a school bus driver for Laurel County.

He is survived by his loving and supportive wife Anna Ruth Feltner Benfield; two daughters, Nancy Sabrina Cobb (Rodney) of Richmond and Claudette Elaine Cox (Tom) of Lily; three sons, Larry Wayne Benfield (Brenda), Claude Blaine Benfield (Michelle), and Lawrence Allen Benfield (Jennifer), all of Lily; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren along with other family and friends.

A celebration of Lawrence’s life was held at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Interment followed at the Hopkins Cemetery at Lily. Pallbearers were the first grandsons, sons-in-law and cousin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hopkins Cemetery.

Messages may be sent to the Benfield family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.