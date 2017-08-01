Posted On August 1, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Donald Jessie Thomas, 83, born July 08, 1934 in Oswald, WV.

Don was in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division.

Helen Rigney Thomas, 78, born March 07, 1939 in Newcomb, TN.

​The loving husband and wife were of Jellico, TN and passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at their home just hours apart. They were married for over sixty three years.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Leta Bell Rigney; brothers, Tony Rigney, James Clyde “J.C.” Rigney; and sister, Fanny Albertini.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, LeeRoy and Edna Reevis Thomas, brother, ​Ralph Thomas.

They are survived by two sons, Charles Thomas and wife Judy, and Roger Thomas and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Mandy Smith, Tiffaney Thomas, Jessica Thomas, Preston Thomas, Nikki Sowanick; fifteen great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Tina Franklin.

Helen is also survived by two brothers, Woodrow Rigney, Jr., Bill Rigney; sisters, Betty Jeffers and husband John, Mildred Silcox, Iva Marie Perkins, Charlotte “Peachie” Dople and husband Junior.

Don is also survived by a brother, Freddy Thomas; sister, ​Brenda Booth; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn their passing.

Funeral services were held July 29, at the Wooldridge Community Church with Rev. Sam Walden and Rev. Junior Dople officiating.

Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Military Honors for Don were presented by the American Legion Post 154.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of the arrangements.