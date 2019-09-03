









Donald Jeffrey King, 67, of Mount Dora, FL passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

He was born in Feb. 14, 1952 in Corbin, KY, a son to the late Sam and Betty King.

Donald was a deputy sheriff for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

He is survived by his wife, Angie King; daughter, Angela Gail (Will) Hancock; son, Donald Jeffrey (Becky) King; grandsons, Quincy Hancock and Ethan King; uncle, Billy Ray King; and his sisters, Becky King and Jennifer (Herman) McDaniel.

The funeral was held on Thursday, August 15, in Eustis, FL.

This obituary is courtesy of the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.