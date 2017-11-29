Donald G. Lee, 66, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017 at Hillcrest Health & Rehabilitation.

Born in Berea, Donald was the son of the late Ralph Lee and Mollie Kelley who survives.

He had been a service foreman for Whayne Supply.

Donald is survived by his mother Mollie Kelley and step-father Kenneth Kelley; son Joshua Lee and wife Sara; grandchildren Jace, Jonah, and Sadie Lee; and by his former spouse and friend Billie Mitchell.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.