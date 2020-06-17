









Donald Eugene Knuckles, age 65, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Thursday, June 18, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19th at 4:31pm with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com