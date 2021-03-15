









Donald Edward Satterfield, age 54, of Corbin, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Satterfield; mother, Doris Ellen Evans Lawson; and brother, James Forrest Satterfield.

Donald is survived by his fiance, Regina Miller; daughters, Heather Satterfield and Tasha Kaitlyn Satterfield; and by many other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Thursday, March 18, where his funeral service will be held at 2pm with Pastor Austin Brown officiating.

Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery Croley Addition in Williamsburg, Kentucky

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.