











Donald Edward Moore, 61, of Highway 895, Williamsburg departed this life on Friday, September 21, 2018 at his home.

He was born on February 28, 1957 in Corbin, to the late Billy Edward Moore and Janice (Reeves) Moore.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Raymond Walker.

Donald enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, four wheeling and jeeping. He also loved restoring classic cars and hot rods.

He is survived by his loving wife Anita Moore of Williamsburg; beloved mother, Janice Moore of Williamsburg; two brothers, Scotty Moore and his wife Sandy and Eddy Moore of Williamsburg; mother-in-law, Nora Mae Walker of Williamsburg; nieces, Heather Harms, Megan Moore, Morgan Walker and Samantha Moore; nephew, Bradley Moore; brother-in-law, Keith Walker and his wife Kim of Williamsburg; several great nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Jones and Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Raymond Walker Family Cemetery on Highway 895.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.