By Teresa Brooks

Donald Brooks, 56, of Long Bottom Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at his home.

He was born on July 18, 1960 in Williamsburg, to the late Robert Brooks and Betty (Vanover) Brooks.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sheila Brooks and a brother, Ronald Brooks.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Brooks of Williamsburg; daughter, Selena Crawford (Curtis) of Williamsburg; son, Hunter Herrington of Lexington; step-daughters, Stacy Reynolds (Will) of Keavy and Diana Woods (Coty) of Lexington; step-son, Aaron Perkins of Williamsburg; nine grandchildren, Jordan Brooks, Makayla Perkins, Kelsie Perkins, Skylar Orme, Makaylin Reynolds, Roselin Reynolds, Kennedy Crouch, Lincoln Crouch and Leland James Reynolds; two brothers, Gary Brooks (Tammy) of London and Kenneth Brooks (Faye) of Williamsburg; two sisters, Pattie Hazel ((Jeff) of Durand, Michigan and Pamela Brooks of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 18, at Oak Ridge Church of God with Rev. Roger Meadors and Rev. Dorman Patrick officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Oak Ridge Church of God Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.