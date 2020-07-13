









Donald Brent Root, born August 19, 1937, passed away on July 8, 2020. Donald was born in Corbin, KY and was the son of Anderson and Lottie (Corn) Root.

Upon graduating from St. Camillus High School, in 1955, he moved to Louisville, KY and started his 43 year career with the L&N Railroad/CSX Transportation. In 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Geneva Scalf. Throughout their 64 year marriage they provided a loving home and raised two children, Laura June (Root) Watson and Timothy Don Root. In addition to his career and being a father, Don was very involved in his church, loved studying U.S. History and rolled his sleeves up for various charitable causes.

Over the years he was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (both in Louisville), St. John’s Episcopal Church and Grace Methodist (both in Corbin). Most recently, he was attending St. Paul’s Anglican Church. He served in many capacities at each church including serving on Vestries and as Sr. Warden. Don’s Christian faith was extremely important and personal to him and he made sure to raise his family in the faith. He graduated from the Education for Ministry Program at The University of the South, in May of 2000. He deeply enjoyed his study, lectures and conversations within this program.

Don was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). As a member, he volunteered a large amount of time teaching students about our country’s founding. He established the “Genesis of Freedom Program” at Flat Lick Elementary and “Revolution Hall” at Knox County High School. Today, Knox County High School gives the annual Don Root Leadership Award to an ROTC Senior who has demonstrated outstanding performance.

In 2012, Don was given the Col. Stewart Boone McCarty Award, from the SAR for his “Furthering the preservation of the United States History”. Don was also a founding member of Kentucky Harvest Southeast, whose mission it is to feed those less fortunate.

Don served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1965. He graduated from the US Army Armor School at Ft. Knox and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a Freemason for 62 years and held his membership that entire time with Suburban Lodge #740. Don was a proud American, who loved everything about this great country we have been blessed with. He had a zeal for family and friends and was never too busy for conversation.

Lastly, underneath his tough railroad and Army skin, he was a sentimental man who loved family and could tear up at the drop of a hat! He will be sorely missed by so many. Dad, we love you and will see you again!

Don is survived by his wife, Geneva (Scalf) Root; daughter, Laura June (Root) Watson; son, Timothy Don Root; granddaughters, Megan Ann Watson and Grace Noelle Watson; grandson, Stephen Anderson Root; and sister, Brenda Joyce (Root) Williams. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews

Funeral services were provided by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, KY, on Saturday, July 11. Masonic Service was held, followed by open visitation, and then the funeral service.

Burial was in the Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 88.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.