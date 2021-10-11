









Donald B. Shelton, age 89, of Lexington, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at The Lantern of Morning Pointe in Lexington, Kentucky. Donald was born on April 11, 1932 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Thomas Smith Shelton and Clara (Walker) Shelton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Bill Shelton and three sisters, Irene Cooper, Ruth Frye and Clairene Starnes.

Donald was a graduate of Williamsburg High School, Cumberland College and the University of Kentucky where he earned a Masters Degree in Structural Engineering. He designed a number of buildings in the State of Kentucky including many schools. He was of the Baptist faith and was an ordained Deacon. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Donald was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish.

He is survived by two sons, Jonathan Gurnette Shelton of Cynthiana, Kentucky and Donald Gurnette Shelton (Carolyn) of Ft. Myers, Florida; grandson, Thomas Ryan Shelton; brother Tom Shelton (Sharon) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donnie Bruce Patrick officiating. He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at the Highland Cemetery after the funeral.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.