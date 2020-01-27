









Donald Alvin Cornett, 82, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Continue Care Hospital. His wife, Dossie Lee Jackson Cornett, survives.

Visitation will be Monday, January 27, from 12-3pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will be Tuesday, January 28 at noon at the Cornett Family Cemetery in Letcher County, Kentucky. Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.