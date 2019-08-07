









Donald Allen Miles, 53, of Garland Avenue, Corbin, departed this life on Wednesday, July 31, 2018 in Corbin, KY.

He was born on June 17, 1966 in Lexington, KY to Randall B. Miles and Bobbie (Brittian) Miles.

He is survived by his children, Scott Miles (Jennifer) of Northwood, OH, Christopher Miles (Stephany) of Millbury, OH, and Lauren Miles (Cody) of Oregon, OH; six grandchildren; parents, Randall and Bobbie (Brittian) Miles of Corbin, KY; and two brothers, Ronald Dale Miles of Corbin, KY and Shannon Miles (Cheri) of Killen, AL; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, August 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Wilson officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery at Gatliff, KY.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.