











Don Bowlin, 78, of Missouri and formerly of Whitely County, passed away Tuesday, February 13, at the Sweet Spring Villa in Missouri.

He was born October 1, 1939 in Whitley County.

He was preceded in death by son, Ed Bowlin; father, Elmore Bowlin; mother, ​Eva Perkins Bowlin; brother, Bob Bowlin.

He is survived by sons, Jim Bowlin and wife Robin; Barry Bowlin and wife Bonnie; Steve Bowlin; daughter, Marie Hundley and husband Jamie; seven grandchildren; brother, Wesley Bowlin and wife Ann; sister-in-law: Joyce Bowlin; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held Friday, February 16, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Burial followed in the Emlyn Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.