By Teresa Brooks

Dominic Joseph Payne, 8 months old, of Corbin, gained his wings on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center after a life-long battle with pulmonary vein stenosis and congenital heart defect.

He is survived by his parents, Christopher Payne and Melissa Schmit of Corbin,

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, from 12-2 p.m.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date in both Minnesota and Kentucky.