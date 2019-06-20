Doga (Dog Yoga) class set for Saturday at Corbin Dog Park











Animal shelter employees say one of the things that improves a dog’s chances of adoption is its social skills.

In an effort to improve the social skills of dogs at the Knox-Whitley Humane Association, and improve the health of area residents, Corbin Parks and Recreation is hosting Doga: yoga in the Corbin Dog Park.

The session will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

Corbin Parks and Recreation Director Hope Gibson said the event will involve the shelter dogs being among the participants in an effort to create and more serine environment, while allowing the dogs to learn how to properly interact with new people.

In addition, Gibson said participants may find a new furry friend to take home.

“Doing yoga with animals around is a big fad right now,” Gibson said noting that goat yoga has become increasingly popular.

Vivian Woolley, owner of Awake Yoga, will lead the class.

“It will be a fund light-hearted class,” she said.

“I spoke with a number of people and only a few were even aware that Corbin had a dog park,” Woolley said. “It will, hopefully, give more people the opportunity to see and experience our wonderful dog park.”

Gibson said in addition to sports and activities, she loves animals, and is working to find ways to incorporate both and benefit the local humane association.

“I really anticipate working with them on more events,’ Gibson said noting she is planning a “Rent-a-Mutt” hike, which would give participants a walking companion, and help get the shelter dogs comfortable walking on a leash.

Gibson said her goal is to host such events on a regular basis throughout the year.

Woolley said she would be happy to lead additional Doga classes if there is sufficient interest.

The Corbin Dog Park is located on Wilson Street, off of Barbourville Street near Rotary Park. The cost to participate is $5 per person, which will go to help the shelter. It is recommended that participants in the yoga be at least 12 years old. Participants should bring a blanket, towel or old yoga mat.

In addition to the yoga, the humane association will have additional dogs at the park that are available for adoption. Pet Sense will be on hand with a variety of items for sale.

More information is available on the Corbin Recreation Department Facebook page, and on the Knox-Whitley Humane Association Facebook page.