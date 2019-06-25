Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Doga (Dog Yoga) attendance deemed a success

Posted On 25 Jun 2019
Corbin Parks and Recreation hosted a Doga (Dog Yoga) event Saturday, at the Corbin Dog Park in an effort to improve social skills of dogs at the Knox-Whitley Humane Association and improve the health of local residents,

Shelter dogs were allowed to roam among the partipants to create a more serene environment while allowing the dogs to learn how to properly interact with new people. According to shelter employees, improving the social skills of the dogs also improves their chances of adoption.

The fun light-hearted class was led by Vivian Woolley, owner of Awake Yoga, who loves animals.

Additional classes are being planned for the future.

