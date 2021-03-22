Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Dog alleged cause of car accident

Posted On 22 Mar 2021
The driver of a white Chevrolet was taken to the hospital by ambulance after she swerved to avoid hitting a brown dog that was in the roadway Monday, said Woodbine Fire Chief Rick Fore.

The accident happened on KY 6 just past the Woodbine Fire and Rescue station. Crews were called out at 12:06 p.m.

The female was able to climb out of the vehicle via the back door. A male passenger was also in the vehicle, and able to exit the car on his own. He was not taken to the hospital.

Woodbine Fire and Rescue, Whitley County EMS and a Whitley County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the accident.

