Doctor, Corbin Varsity Club Co-Founder passes away











A longtime Corbin physician, who was a founding member of the Corbin Varsity Club, died last week.

Dr. Richard F. Park, MD, died June 24 at the age of 79.

Park practiced medicine in Corbin for 42 years, rising to become Chief of Staff at Southeastern Kentucky Baptist Hospital, going on to hold multiple positions at what is now Baptist Health Corbin.

Dr. Park was the cornerstone of our medical community for many years. The decades of service he provided and his unyielding dedication to our hospital and the Corbin area as a whole can never be repaid,” said Anthony Powers, President of Baptist Health Corbin. “While Dr. Park’s passing is heartbreaking and his loss will be felt by many, his legacy of delivering quality care to his patients and our community will live on for years to come.”

Baptist Health Chief Nursing Officer Sherrie Mays said working as a nurse alongside Park was a great experience.

“He had a way of always making a new nurse feel comfortable working with him,” Mays said. “He would take the time to teach the nurses working with him so they knew what to expect from him.”

He was well respected and was a physician who the community looked up to as a “doctor who knew what he was doing,” Mays added.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Park was involved in the community working with others to form the Redhound Varsity Club, which works to support Corbin Redhound athletics.

“He meant everything,” said local attorney Bob Hammons, another founding member of the club.

Hammons said Park was very insightful, adding that he would study the issues thoroughly before voicing his opinion.

“He was very genuine, with a very upbeat personality. But, at the same time, he was kind of laid back.” Hammons said.

Park also served as a board member and delegate for the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians and the Kentucky Medical Association.

He also served on the Whitley County Board of Health for more than 20 years.

We are forever grateful for the contribution that Dr. Park made to our hospital and our community. His legacy will live on,” Mays said.

“Thank you, Dr. Park, for your service!” she added.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to God’s Pantry Food Bank based in Lexington.