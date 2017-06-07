By Dean Manning

Corbin firefighters spent more than four hours Sunday night and into Monday morning battling a blaze that destroyed a house on Dizney Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene off of Kentucky Ave. just two blocks from the station at 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

“It was fully involved,” said Firefighter Chad Jackson noting flames were coming out of all of the windows and through the roof.

Crews attacked the fire from both the front and back of the house.

Jackson said the location of utility lines precluded firefighters from extending the ladder truck to get it on top of the fire.

After knocking down the flames, crews made entry but found no one inside.

“There was a lot of stuff in the house,” Jackson said.

Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 3:30 a.m.

The damage was estimated at $50,000.

Jackson said the investigation into the cause of the fire and the point of origin is continuing.