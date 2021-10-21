District opponents test Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County
Corbin, Whitley County and Williamsburg each found themselves in tough fights on the gridiron Friday night.
Corbin Redhounds
The Redhounds traveled to Lincoln County Friday night for a game that would determine the district championship and found themselves in the midst of the war that Coach Tom Greer had predicted.
The two teams went into the locker room at halftime tied at 21.
“We needed to be in a tough football game to see how we were going to respond,” Greer said noting that the players were zoned in and focused on what the coaches were telling them concerning halftime adjustments.
Corbin came out of the locker room and dominated the second half, pulling away for the 42-21 win.
“Offensively, we played extremely well,” Greer said. “Defensively, we struggled at times to get off the field.”
Cameron Combs led the Redhounds’ offense, completing six of eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
In addition, Combs carried the ball eight times for 59 yards and three touchdowns.
Treyveon Longmire caught four passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Seth Huff led Corbin’s rushing attack, carrying the ball 15 times for 101 yards.
Seth Mills had five carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, while catching two passes for 26 yards.
Brayden Reynolds and Brandon Baker led the Redhounds’ defense with 10 tackles each.
Jacob Baker forced a fumble that was later recovered by Brody Wells, and had one of Corbin’s two interceptions on the night.
Zayne Hammack had the other interception for the Redhounds.
Greer said the defensive play is the reason the offensive statistics are as impressive as previous weeks.
“We had the fumble recovery that had the offense start on Lincoln County’s 40-yardline, and an interception that was run back to about the 35-yardline, giving us short fields twice,” Greer said noting that both drives resulted in touchdowns.
Corbin will close out the district schedule at home Friday night against Wayne County.
The Cardinals are coming into the game 4-4 on the season, after losing to Knox Central, 21-10.
Wayne County was shut out at Lincoln County on Oct. 8, 29-0.
Despite that, Greer said Corbin will be focused and ready to go on what will be the last home game of the regular season and, “Senior Night.”
“We are going to get everybody’s A game,” Greer said noting that Wayne County plays a balanced offense running and throwing the ball and, defensively, flies to the ball.
Anajuan Dumphord led the Cardinals’ offense against Knox Central, completing six of 11 passes for 51 yards and carrying the ball 15 times for 56 yards.
Wesley Cares had 14 carries for 51 yard and a touchdown.
Defensively, Justin Curry led the Wayne County with 17 tackles.
“We have got to continue to play really well up front,” Greer.
Whitley County Colonels
Two weeks out, the Whitley County Colonels are fighting for their playoff lives when they travel to South Laurel Friday night.
The Colonels and Cardinals are each in search of the district win that will get them the fourth and final playoff spot in the five-team district.
Coach Zeke Eier’s squad had the opportunity to pick up the needed win at home last Friday, losing 14-8 to North Laurel.
Caden Petrey completed six of 19 passes for 132 yards.
Christian Grubb led the Colonels’ rushing attack, carrying the ball eight times for 43 yards.
Whitley County’s lone touchdown on the night came when senior Ryan Rose found the endzone from two yards out.
South Laurel is now 1-8 on the season after losing at home to Southwestern, 56-0.
The Cardinals’ lone win came on Oct. 8 at home against Lewis County, 28-18.
Freshman quarterback Landry Collett completed 21 of 37 passes for 342 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions against the Lions.
Collett’s favorite target that night was Ashton Garland who caught nine passes for 197 yards and four touchdowns.
On the ground, the Cardinals combined for 50 total rushing yards.
The winner will face the winner of Friday night’s rivalry matchup between Pulaski County and Southwestern in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Nov. 5.
Williamsburg Yellow Jackets
Williamsburg needed a last-minute defensive stand to come away with the 21-13 win over visiting Pineville and secure home field in the district rounds of the playoffs.
Needing a touchdown to tie the game, Pineville was driving deep into Williamsburg territory with less than a minute remaining when freshman defensive back Cooper Prewitt came up with the interception to secure the win for the Jackets.
“It was a win,” Herron said with frustration in his voice. “They (Pineville) played hard. They were ready to play. We were not!”
Herron said coaches had told the Jackets all week during practice that the Mountain Lions were a much-improved team from 2020 when Williamsburg won 40-0 and 49-13.
“They just expected them to come over here and lay down, and they didn’t,” Herron said of Pineville.
Herron declined to discuss the touchdown that would have extended Williamsburg’s lead to 28-7 that was called back because of a penalty.
After the officials sorted things out, Williamsburg’s first-and-goal at the four-yardline, became first-and-goal from beyond the 40-yardline.
When contacted by The News Journal Monday morning, a spokesperson explained that an unspecified live ball penalty resulted in the touchdown being nullified, followed by multiple dead ball fouls against Williamsburg that were enforced.
Subsequent penalties had Williamsburg closer to the 50-yardline.
“Had the opportunity to put it away and just made mistakes,” Herron said.
Sydney Bowen completed 12 of 22 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Bryson Potter caught six of the passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
The trio of Bowen, Jayden Rainwater and Marty Gilley combined for 140 rushing yards.
Williamsburg, which improved to 5-2 on the season, will host Lynn Camp Friday night for the final home game of the regular season.
“We got to get back to work,” Herron said of the Jackets noting that they will, very likely, see Pineville again in the playoffs.
“The biggest thing we’ve got to do, is we’ve got to fix ourself,” Herron said.
Lynn Camp is coming off of a 46-22 loss at home to Harlan.
Quarterback Duane Sparks completed six of 15 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
In addition, Sparks carried the ball seven times for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Brody Lane had 21 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.