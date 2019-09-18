District Court 09-18-19











Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on June 24:

Adam T. Garland, born in 1999, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor – July 1 sentencing hearing scheduled.

Brandon Petrey, born in 1983, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $234 fine plus court costs.

Jessica Brooke Phillips, born in 1981, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 14 days are served, credit three days already served, $250 fine plus court costs.

Glenn D. Reid, born in 1963, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Dustin White, born in 1996, failure to wear seatbelts, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce vehicle insurance card – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $125 fine plus court costs.

Dustin White, born in 1996, failure to wear seatbelts, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no auto insurance, improper equipment – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $325 fine plus court costs.

Dustin Tyler Allen White, born in 1996, no/expired registration plates, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $175 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on June 27:

Ricky C. Vanhook Jr., born in 1999, no auto insurance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, attend alcohol/drug education classes, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, $300 fine plus fees and costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on July 1:

Earl F. Anderson, born in 2001, receiving stolen property under $500, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first six months are served, credit time served for court costs, no contact with Williamsburg City School.

Jacob Christin, born in 2000, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor – $100 fine plus court costs.

Adam T. Garland, born in 1999, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor – $100 fine plus court costs.

Justin Hale, born in 1995, no auto insurance – $50 fine plus court costs.

Justin L. Hale, born in 1995, possession of marijuana – $100 fine plus court costs.

Shawn Lee Holt, born in 1988, theft-shoplifting under $500, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, credit seven days already served, $50 fine plus court costs.

Robert D. Huff, born in 1994, theft-shoplifting – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served on weekends, $50 fine plus court costs.

Jody Hurley, born in 1998, failure to wear seatbelts – $25 fine.

Walter Lee Jones, born in 1970, driving on a DUI suspended license, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Darrell Wayne Moran, born in 1979, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 12-month jail sentence, $500 fine plus court costs, $21 restitution to Walmart.

Crystal H. Sheffield, born in 1989, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, court costs, follow all E.P.O./D.V.O. orders.

Caleb Dylan Smiley, born in 2000, third-degree criminal trespassing – $50 fine plus court costs, no contact with airport property.

Carl D. Stanfill, born in 1971, receiving stolen property under $500 – diversion agreement, serve 14 days on home incarceration, if successfully completed charge may be dismissed, stay off all Walmart properties.

Michael Roger Trammell, born in 1972, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 60 days are served, credit seven days already served, operator’s license suspended for 12 months, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $350 fine plus fees and costs.

Brenda Lou White, born in 1975, second-degree fleeing or evading police, no operator’s license, failure to wear seatbelts – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $75 fine plus court costs.

Roscoe Woodsby, born in 1982, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

Tammy Lynn Blevins, born in 1970, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $500 fine plus court costs.

Linda J. Clark, born in 1978, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served, credit two days already served, $525 fine plus court costs.

Edna J. Lopez-Ramos, born in 1984, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $500 fine plus court costs.

Rosa Marie Thomas, born in 1980, possession of drug paraphernalia – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Anna Turner, born in 1966, giving officer false name or address – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years after first 14 days have been served, credit two days already served, $250 fine plus court costs.

Adam Eric Watson, born in 1983, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 30 days are served, credit two days already served, $250 fine plus court costs.

Robert B. White, born in 1999, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on July 3:

Kent P. Burnside, born in 1985, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Annette R. Callen, born in 1971, no auto insurance – $500 fine plus court costs, pay any restitution if any comes forth.

Brian K. Davis, born in 1980, first-degree criminal trespass – 12-month jail sentence, may receive shock probation when long-term rehab bed is available, plus court costs, credit time served for costs.

Jason Duncan, born in 1990, speeding 8 mph over limit – $25 fine plus court costs.

Larisa Gordon, born in 1988, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, court costs, complete two Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly or 50 in total.

Johnny Troy Johnson, born in 1994, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, license not in possession – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine, complete 20 hours of substance abuse treatment.

Lisa Peace, born in 1971, unlisted 2019 misdemeanor charge – $50 fine plus court costs.

Eddie I. West, born in 1974, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt – $25 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on July 8:

Courtney Canada, born in 1996, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $300 fine plus court costs.

Darrell Wayne Moran, born in 1979, contempt of court – 12-month jail sentence, $500 fine plus court costs.

Joseph S. Broyles, born in 1975, unlisted 2017 traffic charge – $50 fine plus court costs.

Joshua L. Douglas, born in 1988, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $200 fine plus court costs.

Cierra N. Garland, born in 2000, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor – Aug. 12 sentencing hearing set.

Jerry W. Jeffers, born in 1963, failure to wear seatbelts, obstructed vision and/or windshield, vehicle headlamp/tail light color violations, rear license not illuminated – $100 fine plus court costs.

Crystal Lee Trammell, born in 1976, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Casey Lyn Adkins, born in 1977, theft-shoplifting under $500, third-degree criminal trespassing – six-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 30 days are served, $100 fine plus court costs.

Billy Bowden, born in 1978, fugitive – waived extradition to Tennessee.

Jordan Brooks, born in 1996, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, alcohol intoxication – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs, no contact whatsoever with victim.

Sebastian Calmes, born in 1997 – 2018 traffic case dismissed, successfully completed terms of diversion.

Bobby Gene Carr, born in 1977, no/expired registration plates – $25 fine plus court costs.

Jason Chambers, born in 1981, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 30-day jail sentence probated, $100 fine plus court costs.

Daniel Chansler, born in 1975, failure to illuminate head lamps, failure to wear seatbelts, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no auto insurance, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, credit 42 days already served, operator’s license suspended for 12 months, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $950 fine plus fees and costs.

James Chansler, born in 1996, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, pay $4,488.40 in restitution.