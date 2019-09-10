District Court 09-11-19











Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on June 10:

Randall Wyatt, born in 1991, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – six-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 30 days are served, credit 10 days already served, plus court costs, credit time served for costs.

Russell Martel, born in 1963, fugitive – extradition waived to Florida.

Paul Matthew Rice, born in 1971, theft-shoplifting – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 10 days are served, credit three days already served, $250 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on June 17:

Freddie Akers, born in 1982, receiving stolen property under $500, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 60 days are served, credit 13 days already served, plus court costs, credit time served for costs.

Andrew J. Carr III, born in 1987 – motion for expungement granted.

Jesse Andrew Carr, born in 1987 – motion for expungement granted.

Jesse Andrew Carr III, born in 1987 – motion for expungement granted.

Thomas Matthew Cox, born in 1968 – third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 60 days are served, credit nine days already served, plus court costs, credit time served for costs.

William Davis, born in 1978, no rear view mirror – $25 fine plus court costs.

Dalton R. Huddleston, born in 1998 – motion for shock probation granted, credit time served for costs.

Teddy Isaac, born in 1979, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 60 days are served, credit 10 days already served, plus court costs, give credit for time served for costs.

Randy J. Jones, born in 1983 – motion for shock probation granted.

Amy M. Mabes, born in 1987, license not in possession, one other unlisted misdemeanor charge – $50 fine plus court costs.

Tommy J. McCulley, born in 1992 – motion for shock probation granted, must enroll in and complete long-term rehab.

Nitisha McCullough, born in 1993 – motion for shock probation granted, attend two Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly.

Christine Marie McDonald, born in 1977, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 90 days are served, credit eight days already served, plus court costs, give credit for time served for costs.

Colin Oaks, born in 1992 – shock probation granted, must attend two Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous classes weekly.

Maggie A. Poppe, born in 1986, two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 60 days are served, credit 10 days already served, plus court costs, give credit for time served for costs.

Benny Randle, born in 1962, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 60 days are served, credit 10 days already served, plus court costs, credit time served for costs.

Monty Sands, born in 1980 – motion shock probation granted, must attend two Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly.

Jessica Smith, born in 1993 – motion shock probation granted, must attend two Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly, restitution paid in full.

Christie N. Tye, born in 1983, resisting arrest – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, credit 70 days already served, plus court costs, credit time served for costs.

Dylan Williams, born in 1999 – diversion successfully completed, 2017 misdemeanor charge dismissed.

Zebidiah Begley, born in 1999, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

Pauline Childress, born in 1991, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia – 180-day jail sentence probated for two years, $75 fine plus court costs.

Shannon D. Hill, born in 1989, improper registration plate, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no auto insurance – July 15 sentencing hearing scheduled.

Melissa Faye Hinkle, born in 1977, alcohol intoxication – $50 fine plus court costs.

Sophia Johnson, born in 1966, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Steve Michael Woodworth, born in 1981, unlisted 2019 traffic offense – paid in full.

Walter Dale, born in 1988, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Kevin Malone, born in 1969, theft-shoplifting, resisting arrest – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $1,000 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on June 20:

Arthur Hill, born in 1967, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce vehicle insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts – $100 fine plus court costs.

Arthur Hill, born in 1967, failure to wear seatbelts, improper registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce vehicle insurance card, no auto insurance, license not in possession, windows no safety glass – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $425 fine plus court costs.

Patricia A. Norris, born in 1976, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Scottie Reeves, born in 1976, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to or improper signal, no operator’s/moped license, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $325 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on June 24:

Tiffany Graham, born in 1984, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $25 fine plus court costs.

Donna M. Hubbard, born in 1973, license not in possession – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $25 fine plus court costs.

Ryan W. Johnson, born in 1980, speeding 5 mph over limit – $5 fine plus court costs.

Timothy Allen Simpson, born in 1976, speeding 15 mph over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no auto insurance, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $305 fine plus court costs.

Betty Joe Bray, born in 1981, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, credit 12 days already served, court costs, stay out of Walmart.

Linda Sue Collett, born in 1981, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, resisting arrest – six-month jail sentence probated for two years.

Jason Kersey, born in 1986 – motion for shock probation granted.

Jamie Renee McKinney, born in 1976, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Joseph W. Moses, born in 1984, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, credit time served, court costs, make restitution, if any.

Joseph Wayne Moses, born in 1984, second-degree fleeing or evading police – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, credit time served, plus court costs.

Joshua O. Sulfridge, born in 1984, speeding 9 mph over limit, failure to produce vehicle insurance card – $50 fine plus court costs.

Nathan D. Chancellor, born in 1990, second-offense driving on a DUI suspended license – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

James Chansler, born in 1996, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $300 fine plus fees and costs.

Nikki Fairchild, born in 1982, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no auto insurance – 180-day jail sentence probated for two years, $550 fine plus costs.