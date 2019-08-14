District Court 08-14-19











Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on May 6:

James C. Bunch, born in 1982, guilty plea to one unlisted misdemeanor charge – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Jacob Burnette, born in 1990, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Misty Burnette, born in 1987, third-degree criminal mischief – 90-day jail sentence, court costs, to pay restitution directly to jail within six months.

Christopher Davenport, born in 1981, probated time revoked – 12-month jail sentence for failure to pay restitution as ordered.

Ginger Goins, third-degree criminal trespassing – $50 fine plus court costs.

Brandon Hill, born in 1980, failure to produce vehicle insurance card – $50 fine plus court costs.

Anthony Wayne Lawson, born in 1970, receiving stolen property under $500, third-degree criminal trespassing – 12-month jail sentence, court costs, credit time served for costs.

Dennis E. Lawson, born in 1971, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, credit 35 days already served, court costs, credit time served for costs.

Jennifer Partin, born in 1982, third-degree terroristic threatening – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Ronnie E. Peace, born in 1961, failure to produce vehicle insurance card – $50 fine plus court costs.

Breana J. Carpenter, born in 1974, alcohol intoxication, possession of open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle – $100 fine plus court costs.

Nickie N. Carpenter, born in 1987, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Brad Daniels, born in 1979, alcohol intoxication – $25 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on May 8:

Jena Joyce Bennett, born in 1973, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

Lloyd Nelson Canada, born in 1960, reckless driving – $50 fine plus court costs.

Kimberly Harris, born in 1990, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

William J. Helbig Sr., born in 1960, booster seat violation, failure to produce vehicle insurance card – $50 fine plus court costs, credit time served for fines and costs.

Christopher Hollingsworth, born in 1983, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Roy Lawson, born in 1977, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Crystal M. Reeves, born in 1986, 2018 misdemeanor case – case dismissed, successfully completed diversion terms.

Collin Nathaniel Rowe, born in 1997, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

Richard Thomas, born in 1958, reckless driving – $100 fine plus court costs.

Patricia L. Weaver, born in 1979, disregarding a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, leaving scene of an accident/failure to render aid – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $225 fine plus fees and costs.

Cassandra D. White, born in 1998, 2016 misdemeanor case – case dismissed, completed GED as ordered.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on May 13:

Jamie Renee McKiney, born in 1976, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of a minor – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, $325 fine, $173 court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on May 13:

Tabitha L. Anderson, born in 1987, leaving scene of an accident, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Tyler Bowman, born in 1995, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury – 30-day jail sentence concurrent with other time being served, court costs, no contact whatsoever with victim.

Anthony B. Conlin, born in 1991, failure to wear seatbelts, resisting arrest – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $25 fine plus court costs.

Jerry W. Croley, born in 1988, improper/no registration receipt – $25 fine plus court costs.

Nancy Doran, born in 1987, fugitive – extradition waived to Tennessee.

Jamie Douglas, born in 1994, no auto insurance – $50 fine plus court costs.

Katelynn Harrison, born in 1999, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Paul Houston, born in 1963, no auto insurance, driving on a DUI suspended license – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $500 fine plus court costs.

Stephanie L. Hubbard Jones, born in 1983, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served on weekends, plus court costs.

Jeffrey L. King, born in 1969, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, credit 14 days already served, operator’s license suspended for 12 months, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $350 fine plus court costs.

Kevin Joseph Llewellyn, born in 1990, alcohol intoxication – $25 fine plus court costs.

Nitisha McCullough, born in 1993 ¬– motion for shock probation denied.

Elizabeth McGhee, born in 1987, fugitive – extradition waived to Tennessee.

Robert Michael Partin, born in 1981, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Monty Sands, born in 1980 – motion for shock probation denied.

Kori Sears, born in 1996 – motion for expungement granted.

Sherrick Trent Smith, born in 1987, fugitive – extradition waived to Tennessee.

Kristen P. Taylor, born in 1994, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Amy Renee Thomas, born in 1978, controlled substance prescription not in original container – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Daphne Jones Williams, born in 1972, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Travis Williams, born in 1998, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

John Wright, born in 1995, unlisted traffic charge – $25 fine plus court costs.

Mark A. Frisby, born in 1979, alcohol intoxication – $100 fine plus court costs.

Tuesday D. Jessee, born in 1994, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt – $25 fine plus court costs.

Tuesday Dawn Jessee, born in 1994, no auto insurance – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Derrick Isaiah Miller, born in 1995, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

Melinda G. Pickard, born in 1980, alcohol intoxication – $25 fine plus court costs.

Bobby J. Poynter, born in 1987, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Angel M. Vincent, born in 1989, speeding 10 mph over limit – paid in full.

Christopher O. Bradley, born in 1973, alcohol intoxication, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $75 fine plus court costs.

Courtney Canada, born in 1996, one headlight, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $175 fine plus court costs.

Issac S. Grubbs, born in 1984, resisting arrest, menacing – June 10 sentencing hearing set.

Daniel Shehan, born in 1986, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes – $200 fine plus fees and costs.

Amy Thomas, born in 1978, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served, operator’s license suspended for 12 months, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $350 fine plus fees and costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on May 20:

Amanda L. Allen, born in 1984 – motion for expungement granted in 2007 misdemeanor case.

Amanda Lynn Allen, born in 1984 – motion for expungement granted in 2009 misdemeanor case.

Thomas Matthew Bennett, born in 1979, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, credit eight days already served, plus court costs, attend two Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly, credit for time served for costs.

Loyall M. Campbell, born in 1983, first-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest – 180-day jail sentence probated for two years after first 60 days are served, credit time already served, court costs, credit time served towards costs.

Billy R. Curnutt Jr., born in 1970 – motion for shock probation granted.