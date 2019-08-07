District Court 08-07-19











Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on April 22:

Ruby Edna Mae Freudenstein, born in 1944, no auto insurance – $500 fine plus court costs.

Brandon P. Gonzales, born in 1984, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Janet Vee Hurst, born in 1977, possession of drug paraphernalia – six-month diversion.

Christina Marie Lafollette, born in 1973, improper equipment – $25 fine plus court costs.

Lonnie McVay, born in 1982, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 60 days are served, credit eight days already served, plus court costs, credit time served for costs.

Preston O. Rains, born in 1992, contempt of court for failure to pay restitution as ordered – six-month jail sentence.

Brent A. Stevens, born in 1989, contempt of court for failure to pay restitution as ordered – 12-month jail sentence.

Justin Watkins, born in 1993, second-degree wanton endangerment – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Justin Watkins, born in 1993, fourth-degree assault – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Justin L. Watkins, born in 1995, first-degree criminal trespass – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Jeremy Thomas Williamson, born in 1997, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Shayna Davis, born in 1992, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Jerrica Sumner, born in 1990, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Jacqueline Diana Young, born in 1986, speeding 5 mph over limit – paid in full.

Courtney D. Earls, born in 1995, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first six months are served in either jail or long-term rehab, plus court costs, credit time served for costs.

Charles R. Hall, born in 1977, pled guilty to two unlisted misdemeanor counts – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $200 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on April 25:

Amanda Bargo, born in 1990, second-degree promoting contraband – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 10 days are served, credit eight days already served, plus court costs, credit time served for costs.

Shawn D. Dople, born in 1976, possession of marijuana – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Conda Lynn Jones, born in 1967, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Ewell Chadwick Lawson, born in 1977, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on April 29:

Earl F. Anderson, born in 1973, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury – 60-day jail sentence probated for two years, credit 21 days already served, plus court costs.

Jordan Davis, born in 1998 – 2018 traffic case dismissed, diversion completed.

Charles Ryan Hall, born in 1977, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Tommy Jack McCulley, born in 1992 – motion for shock probation denied.

Jessie B. Poore, born in 1972, no operator’s/moped license – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $25 fine plus court costs.

Ashley M. Scarberry, born in 1989, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Kori R. Sears, born in 1996 – motion for expungement granted.

Dale Shoopman, born in 1962, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

Jason M. Anderson, born in 1976, no/expired registration plates, no auto insurance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $275 fine plus fees and costs.

Dana Rhineheimer, third-degree criminal trespassing – $50 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on May 2:

Nicholas Johnson, born in 1998, no/expired registration plates, license not in possession – $50 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on May 6:

Travis Frederick, two misdemeanor offenses – charges dismissed, diversion completed as ordered.

Rodney Lee Bowlin, born in 1969, improper equipment – $25 fine plus court costs.

Bill Brian Freeman, born in 1964, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

Devin K. Jackson, born in 1985, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $25 fine plus court costs.

Amanda M. Lambdin, born in 1978, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served on home incarceration, $100 fine plus court costs.