District Court 06-26-19











Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 21:

Ronnie Smith, born in 1980, contempt of court for failure to pay restitution as ordered – 106-day jail sentence.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 25:

Joshua Lee Bennett, born in 1979, contempt of court – 11-month and 16-day sentence.

Brooke Mihelic, born in 1992, failure to wear seatbelts, improper equipment, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – 90-day jail sentence, $75 fine plus court costs.

Garrett Dewayne Mullis, born in 1972, contempt of court – nine-month, five-day jail sentence.

Christine Adkins, born in 1973, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 30-day jail sentence probated after first 14 days are served on home incarceration with ankle-monitoring device.

Freddie Akers Jr., born in 1982, no/expired registration plates, license not in possession, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $150 fine plus court costs.