District Court 06-20-18













Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 12:

Crystal Reeves, born in 1986, no auto insurance – $50 fine.

Roy Derrick Sumner, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, no auto insurance – $100 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 12:

Sammy Faris vs. Gary Crawford – forcible detainer entered for the plaintiff, seven days to vacate.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 13:

Brittany L. Daniels, born in 1988, failure to wear seatbelts – paid in full.

Auto Credit of Knoxville LLC vs. Amanda Frazier – motion for default judgment granted.

First Financial Credit Inc. vs. Dennis Lawson – motion for default judgment.

1st Choice Credit Inc. vs. Kenneth Partin – motion for default judgment granted.

Connie McQueen, born in 1991 – owes $143 fine, perform eight hours of community service at First Baptist Church.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 16:

Freddy A. Fuson, born in 1975, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court – six-month jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $200 fine plus court costs.

Tony Roark, born in 1985, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, third-degree criminal trespassing, four counts of contempt of court – 40-day jail sentence, $150 fine plus court costs.

Robert A. Stevens, born in 1992, second-degree fleeing or evading police – 12-month jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 19:

Daniel C. Blakley, born in 1991, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 30 days are served on weekends, plus court costs.

Allen Bunch, born in 1975, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce vehicle insurance card – $50 fine plus court costs.

Dakota J. Bunch, born in 1997, possession of marijuana – 60-day jail sentence probated for two years, court costs.

Eva Moore Carr, born in 1983, contempt of court – probation revoked, six-month jail sentence.

Julia Ann Carr, born in 1971, prescription not in proper container – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years plus court costs.

Elizabeth G. Cunningham, born in 1987, theft under $500 – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, court costs, stay out of Walmart.

Claud Dean, born in 1971, failure to produce auto insurance card, improper equipment – $50 fine plus court costs.

Claude Daniel Dean III, born in 1979, controlled substance prescription not in original container – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years plus court costs.

Austin M. Hawn, born in 1997, possession of marijuana – 60-day jail sentence probated for two years, court costs, public defender fee.

Katie R. Hawn, born in 1998, possession of marijuana – 60-day jail sentence probated for two years, court costs, public defender fee.

James Allen Hoover, born in 1957, third-degree terroristic threatening – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, court costs, no contact whatsoever with Jamie Dugger, her renters or her employees.

Tina King, born in 1971, theft by unlawful taking under $500, third-degree criminal trespassing – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served, credit six days already served, $50 fine, court costs, public defender fee.

Colin Dewayne Oaks, born in 1992, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served, sentence to be served on weekends, plus court costs.

Cameron Pettyjohn, born in 1996, possession of marijuana – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Ronnie Smith, born in 1980, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – remainder of conditional discharge time revoked.

Raymond Coy Wright, born in 1967, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – remainder of probated time is revoked.

Freddie L. Akers Jr., born in 1982, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served, credit three days already served, $500 fine plus court costs.

Joseph Bauer, born in 1984, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $250 fine plus court costs.

Ginger Goins, born in 1986, contempt of court – 12-month jail sentence, can receive shock probation to go to rehab when bed is available.

Leah Raye Hayes, born in 1990, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 90-day jail sentence probated for tow years after first 15 days are served, credit three days already served, court costs, credit time served for costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 20:

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Judith A. Cornelius – motion for default judgment granted.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Richard Aaron Douglas – motion for default judgment granted.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Wilma K. Huddleston – motion for default judgment granted.

Cash Express vs. Nicholas Lambdin – motion for default judgment granted.

L&N Federal Credit Union vs. Cody Shelley – motion for default judgment granted.

Cash Express vs. Frank Vanover – motion for default judgment granted.

Walter Hill vs. Shlene S. Marcum – motion to impose sentence granted, bench warrant issued.

Darlene F. Strunk vs. Laura B. McBrayer – motion for default judgment granted.

Donna Bass vs. Marissa J. Saylor – motion to reduce child support granted.

Autumn C. Lowe vs. Samuel T. Villarreal – motion for default judgment granted.

Paul Les Davis, born in 1953, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $223 fine, $223 cash bond set.

Rachel Floyd, born in 1981, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $248 fine, $248 cash bond set.

Timothy Scott Helton, born in 1981, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $158 fine, $158 cash bond set.

Lee King, born in 1954, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $268 fine, $268 cash bond set.

Dennis E. Lawson, born in 1971, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $868 fine, $868 cash bond set.

Dustin A. Laxton, born in 1981, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $343 fine, $343 cash bond set.

Delmas Love, born in 1986, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $323 fine, $323 cash bond set.

Amanda K. Messer, born in 1980, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $158 fine, $158 cash bond set.

Dustin M. Spradlin, born in 1988, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $225.50 fine, $225.50 cash bond set.

Jessica C. Stewart, born in 1987, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $708 fine, $708 cash bond set.

Rodney Vanover, born in 1997, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $323 fine, $323 cash bond set.

Jeffrey A. Walker, born in 1968, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $1,298.54 fine and/or restitution, $1,298.54 cash bond set.

Rachel Floyd Wisdom, born in 1981, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – owes $223 fine, $223 cash bond set.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 22:

Travis Lynn Gentry, born in 1979, contempt of court – 90-day jail sentence.

Travis Lynn Gentry, born in 1979, failure to wear seatbelts, license not in possession, failure to produce auto insurance card – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Michael K. Griffith, born in 1992, contempt of court – 90-day jail sentence, didn’t complete community service as ordered.

Loren Dean Johnson, born in 1957, possession of marijuana, controlled substance prescription not in original container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, attend two Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly, plus court costs.

Tommy J. McCulley, born in 1992, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month sentence to be served in either rehab or jail, may receive shock probation when rehab bed is available, plus court costs.

Tommy Jack McCulley, born in 1992, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Mike Rogers, born in 1987, license not in possession – $50 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 26:

Earl F. Anderson, born in 1973, alcohol intoxication – March 28 sentencing hearing.

Jordan D. Cunningham, born in 1995, theft-shoplifting under $500, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $500 fine, stay out of Walmart.

David Lancaster, born in 1973 – motion for shock probation denied.

Christopher Ryan Taylor, born in 1984, motion to revoke probation for contempt granted – 90-day jail sentence, credit time served.

Christopher Ryan Taylor, born in 1984, motion to revoke probation granted – 12-month jail sentence.

Natasha R. Archer, born in 1985, no/expired other state registration receipt, no auto insurance – $75 fine plus court costs.

Bryson T. Brewton, born in 1995, disregarding a stop sign, no auto insurance – $100 fine.

Wesley Shane Caudill, born in 1977, no/expired registration plates, no auto insurance – $218 fines and court costs.

Robert Allen Cole, born in 1967, one headlight, rear license not illuminated, no auto insurance, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $200 fine plus court costs.