District Court 06-19-19











Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 6:

Destinee B. Smith, born in 1999, alcohol intoxication, endangering the welfare of a minor – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years,

Simon L. Bowman, born in 1975, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, credit nine days already served.

Jason Brandenburg, born in 1997, careless driving – $25 fine plus court costs.

Carolyn L. Canada, born in 1985, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, prescription not in original container – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $50 fine.

Jami Nikolhee Cook, born in 1978, theft-shoplifting under $500 – seven-day jail sentence to be served on weekends, plus court costs.

Amanda Lynn Davenport, born in 1979, contempt of court – six-month jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $2,400 restitution, if equipment is returned to Encom then defendant will receive credit towards restitution.

Amanda Lynn Davenport, born in 1979, no/expired registration plates, no auto insurance, license not in possession – $125 fine plus court costs.

Misty Dawn Dople, born in 1981, disorderly conduct – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years.

Jessica S. Evans, born in 1986, 2019 misdemeanor case – dismissed, paid in full.

Angela M. Harrison, born in 1976, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

Angie Mae Jones, born in 1977, three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 30-day jail sentence, sentence to be served on weekends.

Eric M. McKiddy, born in 1985, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no auto insurance – $650 fine plus court costs.

Jerod Wade Wright, born in 1978, disregarding a traffic light, failure to wear seatbelt – $50 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 12:

Victoria G. Simpson, born in 1988, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor – six-month jail sentence probated for one year, $50 fine.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 18:

Jerome Baird Jr., born in 1982, improper registration plate, failure to or improper signal ¬– $50 fine plus court costs; possession of defaced firearm – six-month diversion agreement.

Natasha Baird, born in 1981, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a defaced firearm – 180-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

William Clonce, born in 1999, four counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – six-month diversion agreement.

George Coinger, born in 1992, no auto insurance – $500 fine plus court costs.

Justin A. Dean, born in 1993, no auto insurance – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, court costs, pay $3,154.40 restitution to Farm Bureau.

Bobby A. Eldridge, born in 1990, fourth-degree assault-child abuse – six-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 18 days are served, credit 18 days already served, plus court costs, no contact whatsoever between parties.

Eric Farris, born in 1999, four counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – six-month diversion agreement.

Makenzie Fields, born in 2000, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – six-month diversion agreement.

Wesley D. Holt, born in 2000, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Kimothy L. McFarland, born in 1996, four counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – six-month diversion agreement.

Kaitlynn Morgan, born in 2000, four counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – six-month diversion agreement.

Lauren Morgan, born in 1998, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – $25 fine plus court costs.

Lauren Morgan, born in 1998, four counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – six-month diversion agreement.

Garrett Dewayne Mullis, born in 1972, contempt of court – 12-month jail sentence for failure to complete rehab as ordered.

Jean L. Ouffoue, born in 1996, three counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – six-month diversion agreement.

Daniel L. Pena, four counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – six-month diversion agreement.

Donnie L. Richardson, born in 1964, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served, credit three days already served, remainder of sentence may be served on weekends, operator’s license suspended for 12 months, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $350 fine plus fees and costs.

Nigningar Roorigue, born in 1996, four counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – six-month diversion agreement.

Scarlet Shelton, born in 1988, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – six-month diversion agreement, pay $674 restitution to Vernon Taylor within three months.

Kenny J. Smith, born in 1983, possession of marijuana – $200 fine plus court costs.

Yuxan Wang, born in 1996, three counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – six-month diversion agreement.

Joseph R. Webb, born in 1991, theft under $500 – 30-day jail sentence, credit 30 days already served, court costs, $70 restitution to Bennie Hamblin.

Joseph Ryan Webb, born in 1991, resisting arrest – six-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 36 days are served, credit 36 days already served, plus court costs.

Jessica Lynn Powers, born in 1992, contempt of court – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, credit six days already served.

Brian K. Johnson, born in 1975, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $250 fine plus fees and costs.

Steven T. McCullough, born in 1992, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Steven Tony McCullough, born in 1992, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Wilfredo N. Romero, born in 1974, failure to wear seat belts – paid in full.

J.C. Tyler White, born in 1996, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Rodney Young, born in 1964, disregarding a traffic light – paid in full.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 19:

Howard Coldiron, born in 1987, contempt of court for failure to complete Comp. Care evaluation – bench warrant issued, 12-month jail sentence.

Shawn Hill, born in 1987, contempt of court for failure to pay restitution as ordered – bench warrant issued, six-month jail sentence.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 21:

John Wayne Bruce, born in 1966, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, controlled substance prescription not in original container, possession of marijuana, no/expired registration plates – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $125 fine plus court costs.

Monty Sands, born in 1980, contempt of court – probated time revoked, 12-month jail sentence.

Monty N. Sands, born in 1980, speeding 10 mph over limit, obstructed vision and/or windshield – $35 fine plus court costs.