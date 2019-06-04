District Court 06-05-19











Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 28:

Dalton R. Huddleston, born in 1998, bench warrant for contempt of court – didn’t hook up on home incarceration monitoring, probated time revoked, 12-month jail sentence to serve.

Demetria Huddleston, born in 1997, theft of services under $500, two counts of contempt of court – 18-month jail sentence probated for two years, court costs, plus restitution to utility company.

Scott A. Jones, born in 1979 – motion for shock probation denied.

David W. Landry, born in 1983, license not in possession – $243 fine and court costs.

Ewell Chad Lawson, born in 1977, resisting arrest – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, credit 40 days already served, plus court costs.

Shawn Daniel Lawson, born in 1994, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, credit 34 days already served, $50 fine plus court costs.

Terry James Lawson, bornin 1979, illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey – $150 fine plus court costs.

Jared Leach, born in 2000, fourth-degree assault – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Rebecca Dawn Meadows, born in 1963, license not in possession, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs, $500 restitution.

Mildred Mefford, born in 1978, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served on weekends, plus court costs.

Mildred Mefford, born in 1978, no auto insurance, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, no operator’s license, giving officer false identifying information – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $250 fine plus court costs.

Joseph W. Moses, born in 1984, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt – $50 fine plus court costs.

Jennifer Rucker, born in 1988 – unlisted misdemeanor offense dismissed, diversion successfully completed.

Tara J. Sasser, born in 1987 – motion for shock probation denied.

Kylie Scott, born in 1996, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor – six-month diversion.

Joseph Sodacca, born in 1996 – unlisted misdemeanor offense dismissed, diversion terms completed.

Daric Sunpern, born in 1997 – unlisted misdemeanor offense dismissed, diversion terms completed.

Michael R. Terracina, born in 1967, careless driving – $25 fine plus court costs.

Anthony Vanderpool, born in 1983, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – $50 fine plus court costs.

William W. Veach, born in 1979, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Daniel Lee Walls, born in 1997, no/expired registration plates, no/expired registration receipt, no auto insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no operator’s license – $750 fine plus court costs.

Eddie Ivan West, born in 1974, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, court costs.

Samuel West, born in 1978, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce vehicle insurance card – $100 fine plus court costs.

Joel Westerling, born in 1996 – unlisted misdemeanor offense dismissed, diversion terms completed.

Robert Wollen, born in 1990, careless driving ¬– $100 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 31:

Tamera A. Anderson, born in 1974, alcohol intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Samuel Hatfield, born in 1992, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to wear seatbelts, no/expired registration plates, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $325 fine plus court costs.

Samuel C. Hatfield III, born in 1992, four counts of receiving stolen property under $500 – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 90 days are served, $573 fines and court costs.

Randy J. Jones, born in 1983, contempt of court for failure to pay restitution – probated time revoked, 12-month jail sentence to serve.

Randy J. Jones, born in 1983, fugitive from another state – extradition waived to Tennessee.

Samantha J. Lawson, born in 1990, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served, $100 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Feb. 4:

Letisha A. Brown, born in 1988, failure to wear seatbelts – paid in full.

Samantha Conlin, born in 2001 – completed community service as ordered, two traffic charges dismissed.

Brandon Gonzalez, born in 1984, failure to wear seatbelts – $25 fine.

Jessica N. Gonzalez, born in 1985, failure to wear seatbelts – $25 fine.

Allison Mattox, born in 2001, careless driving, speeding 5 mph over limit, failure to wear seatbelts – completed 20 hours of community service as ordered, charges dismissed.

Ricky Monroe Anderson, born in 1969, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first seven days are served, sentence to be served on weekends, court costs, stay out of Walmart.

Frank S. Bennett, born in 1978, disregarding a stop sign – $25 fine plus court costs.

Shannon Bunch, born in 1990, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education courses, $200 fine plus fees and costs.

James G. Cox, born in 1974, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest – 60-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Kevin L. Davis, born in 1983, three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor – 270-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Rose Anna Dople, born in 1977, bench warrant issued for contempt of court for failure to attend Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous classes as ordered – 12-month jail sentence.

Adam C. Fite, born in 1985, cultivating marijuana less than five plants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana – nine-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

John Henry Goldsberry, born in 1974, no auto insurance, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia – 180-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Patricia Hayes, born in 1991, no auto insurance – $500 fine plus court costs.

Stephanie Hill, born in 1992, disregarding a stop sign, no auto insurance – $100 fine plus court costs.

Kristin C. McGregor, born in 1993, contempt of court for failure to pay restitution as ordered – 30-day jail sentence.

Larry R. Patrick Jr., born in 1970, failure to produce vehicle insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt – $50 fine plus court costs.

James Rice, born in 1974, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

William Rigney, born in 1973, careless driving, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container – $25 fine plus court costs for careless driving; 12-month diversion for controlled substance charges.

Jessie M. Robbins, born in 1987, third-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years after first 30 days are served, credit 26 days already served, can serve eight days on home incarceration in lieu of remaining four days in jail, operator’s license suspended for two years, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $500 fine plus fees and costs.

Nicholas York, born in 1997, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, no auto insurance – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $250 fine plus fees and costs.