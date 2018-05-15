District Court 05-16-18













Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 3:

Rachel Smith, born in 1987, possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – 60-day jail sentence probated for two years.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 5:

Adam King, born in 1983, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, $773 fines and court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 8:

James W. Allen, born in 1989, possession of a controlled substance – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $200 fine plus court costs.

Shanna Ballew, born in 1988, speeding 5 mph over limit – $5 fine plus court costs.

Joseph S. Bauer, born in 1984, no/expired registration plates, no auto insurance – $75 fine.

Christene Louetta Bryant, born in 1982, no/expired registration plates, no auto insurance – $75 fine plus court costs.

Terrie L. Coffey, born in 1964, theft-shoplifting – Feb. 28 sentencing hearing scheduled.

Jonas Daniel Earls, born in 1987, no/expired registration plates, no auto insurance – $75 fine plus court costs.

Casey Ryan Foley, born in 1997, no/expired registration plates, one headline, rear license not illuminated – $75 fine plus court costs.

Daniel Fuson, born in 1997, carrying a concealed deadly weapon – Feb. 28 sentencing hearing scheduled.

Hazel D. Hibbard, born in 1957, improper registration plate, no auto insurance – $75 fine plus court costs.

Charles R. Hoke, born in 1966, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $100 fine plus court costs, no driving until legal.

Paul Houston, born in 1963, theft-shoplifting, third-degree criminal trespassing – Feb. 28 sentencing hearing.

Alisha L. Johns, born in 1978, speeding 10 mph over limit – $10 fine plus court costs.

Timothy Bruce Leach, born in 1979, alcohol intoxication – $25 fine plus court costs.

Kayla A. McDonald, born in 1995, no auto insurance – $50 fine plus court costs.

Larry Eugene Mitchell, born in 1978, no auto insurance – $50 fine plus court costs.

Gary W. Paul, born in 1966, no operators/moped license – $50 fine.

Charles J. Reed, born in 1992, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, obstructed vision and/or windshield – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $125 fine plus court costs.

Charles J. Reed, born in 1992, no auto insurance – $50 fine plus court costs.

Patricia Reese, born in 1968, theft-shoplifting – Feb. 28 sentencing hearing scheduled.

Tonya Sue Roark, born in 1973, no auto insurance – $50 fine plus court costs.

Mark D. Scribner, born in 1954, unlisted charge in traffic case – paid.

Brittany Sparks, born in 1993, no registration receipt, no auto insurance – $75 fine.

Mindy D. Swangin, born in 1989, possession of a controlled substance – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $200 fine plus court costs.

Derrick Taylor, born in 1969, disregarding a traffic control device – $25 fine plus court costs.

Charles Junior Turner, born in 1966, speeding 5 mph over limit – $5 fine plus court costs.

Travis D. Cutter, born in 1988 – motion for expungement granted.

Christopher J. Hollingsworth, born in 1983, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no auto insurance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 12-month jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $150 fine, no driving until legal.

Joshua Hubbard, born in 1984, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged after first seven days are served, court costs, not to be back at Walmart.

William B. McFarland, born in 1993 – charges dismissed, diversion completed.

Luna Orlando, attempted theft under $500, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, plus court costs.

Daniel Pena, born in 1995, speeding 25 mph over limit, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no auto insurance – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $510 fine plus court costs, no driving until legal.

Edward D. Smith, born in 1995, leaving scene of an accident, no auto insurance, reckless driving – six-month jail sentence conditionally discharged, $600 fine plus court costs, pay any restitution that may be owed.

Anthony Vanderpool, born in 1983, speeding 10 mph over limit, operating on a suspended operator’s license – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $110 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 9:

Samantha Haynes, born in 1989, owes $168 fine – bench warrant issued.

Phillip Michael Martin, born in 1982, bench warrant issued for failure to pay $133 fine – $133 cash bond, can be purged by paying or serving out.

Phillip Michael Martin, born in 1982, bench warrant issued for failure to pay $133 fine – $133 cash bond set, can be purged by paying or serving out.

Bette Wiley vs. Sharon Abrams – seven days to vacate or appeal.

Capital One Bank (USA0 vs. Melanie R. Draper – motion for default judgment granted.

UBANK vs. Leanne Deberry Tyson – motion for summary judgment granted.

Southeastern Emergency Physicians LLC vs. Joseph Allen Vanderpool – motion for summary judgment granted.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 11:

Natasha S. Bowlin, born in 1988, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, prescription not in original container – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Jeffery L. Cole, born in 1990, first-degree criminal trespass – Jan. 24 sentencing hearing scheduled. The following cases were heard by Judge Fred

White in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 16: Whitley County Occupational Tax Office vs. Korie Burns – judgment entered for $867.43 plus costs at 6 percent interest.

Caleb Cottages LTD vs. Shaun Cox – motion for default judgment granted.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Deidra L. Croley – motion for default judgment granted.

Onemain Financial of America Inc. vs. Clifford S. Draper – motion for default judgment granted.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cynthia M. Hambrick – motion for default judgment granted.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amy Leach – motion for default judgment granted.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. David Meredith – motion for default judgment granted.

L&N Federal Credit Union vs. Jonathan Mullis – motion for default judgment granted.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Gordon G. Partin – motion for default judgment granted.

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Kimberly L. Sands – motion for default judgment granted.

Acuity, a mutual insurance company, vs. Henry Worster – motion for default judgment granted.

Adam D. Birchfield, born in 1984, bench warrant for failure to appear – $770.50 fine owed, $770.50 cash bond set.

Daniel C. Blakley, born in 1981, bench warrant for failure to appear – $158 fine owed, $158 cash bond set.

Margaret Michelle Couch, born in 1982, bench warrant for failure to appear – $243 fine owed, $243 cash bond set.

Joshua Douglas, born in 1988, bench warrant for failure to appear – $663 fine owed, $663 cash bond set.

Cecil Ray Griffith, born in 1968, bench warrant for failure to appear – $898 fine owed, $898 cash bond set.

Shayla King, born in 1996, bench warrant for failure to appear – $643 fine owed, $643 cash bond set.

Shayla A. King, born in 1996, bench warrant for failure to appear – $893 fine owed, $893 cash bond set.

Michael Dale Leach, born in 1967, bench warrant for failure to appear – $868 fine owed, $868 cash bond set.

Terry Mitchell, born in 1988, bench warrant for failure to appear – $243 fine owed, $243 cash bond set.

Terry Allen Mitchell, born in 1988, bench warrant for failure to appear – $293 fine owed, $293 cash bond set.

Timothy Obrecht, born in 1975, bench warrant for failure to appear – $168 fine owed, $168 cash bond set.