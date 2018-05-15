District Court 05-16-18
Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.
The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 3:
Rachel Smith, born in 1987, possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – 60-day jail sentence probated for two years.
The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 5:
Adam King, born in 1983, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon – six-month jail sentence probated for two years, $773 fines and court costs.
The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 8:
James W. Allen, born in 1989, possession of a controlled substance – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $200 fine plus court costs.
Shanna Ballew, born in 1988, speeding 5 mph over limit – $5 fine plus court costs.
Joseph S. Bauer, born in 1984, no/expired registration plates, no auto insurance – $75 fine.
Christene Louetta Bryant, born in 1982, no/expired registration plates, no auto insurance – $75 fine plus court costs.
Terrie L. Coffey, born in 1964, theft-shoplifting – Feb. 28 sentencing hearing scheduled.
Jonas Daniel Earls, born in 1987, no/expired registration plates, no auto insurance – $75 fine plus court costs.
Casey Ryan Foley, born in 1997, no/expired registration plates, one headline, rear license not illuminated – $75 fine plus court costs.
Daniel Fuson, born in 1997, carrying a concealed deadly weapon – Feb. 28 sentencing hearing scheduled.
Hazel D. Hibbard, born in 1957, improper registration plate, no auto insurance – $75 fine plus court costs.
Charles R. Hoke, born in 1966, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $100 fine plus court costs, no driving until legal.
Paul Houston, born in 1963, theft-shoplifting, third-degree criminal trespassing – Feb. 28 sentencing hearing.
Alisha L. Johns, born in 1978, speeding 10 mph over limit – $10 fine plus court costs.
Timothy Bruce Leach, born in 1979, alcohol intoxication – $25 fine plus court costs.
Kayla A. McDonald, born in 1995, no auto insurance – $50 fine plus court costs.
Larry Eugene Mitchell, born in 1978, no auto insurance – $50 fine plus court costs.
Gary W. Paul, born in 1966, no operators/moped license – $50 fine.
Charles J. Reed, born in 1992, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, obstructed vision and/or windshield – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $125 fine plus court costs.
Charles J. Reed, born in 1992, no auto insurance – $50 fine plus court costs.
Patricia Reese, born in 1968, theft-shoplifting – Feb. 28 sentencing hearing scheduled.
Tonya Sue Roark, born in 1973, no auto insurance – $50 fine plus court costs.
Mark D. Scribner, born in 1954, unlisted charge in traffic case – paid.
Brittany Sparks, born in 1993, no registration receipt, no auto insurance – $75 fine.
Mindy D. Swangin, born in 1989, possession of a controlled substance – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $200 fine plus court costs.
Derrick Taylor, born in 1969, disregarding a traffic control device – $25 fine plus court costs.
Charles Junior Turner, born in 1966, speeding 5 mph over limit – $5 fine plus court costs.
Travis D. Cutter, born in 1988 – motion for expungement granted.
Christopher J. Hollingsworth, born in 1983, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no auto insurance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – 12-month jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $150 fine, no driving until legal.
Joshua Hubbard, born in 1984, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged after first seven days are served, court costs, not to be back at Walmart.
William B. McFarland, born in 1993 – charges dismissed, diversion completed.
Luna Orlando, attempted theft under $500, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, plus court costs.
Daniel Pena, born in 1995, speeding 25 mph over limit, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no auto insurance – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $510 fine plus court costs, no driving until legal.
Edward D. Smith, born in 1995, leaving scene of an accident, no auto insurance, reckless driving – six-month jail sentence conditionally discharged, $600 fine plus court costs, pay any restitution that may be owed.
Anthony Vanderpool, born in 1983, speeding 10 mph over limit, operating on a suspended operator’s license – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $110 fine plus court costs.
The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 9:
Samantha Haynes, born in 1989, owes $168 fine – bench warrant issued.
Phillip Michael Martin, born in 1982, bench warrant issued for failure to pay $133 fine – $133 cash bond, can be purged by paying or serving out.
Phillip Michael Martin, born in 1982, bench warrant issued for failure to pay $133 fine – $133 cash bond set, can be purged by paying or serving out.
Bette Wiley vs. Sharon Abrams – seven days to vacate or appeal.
Capital One Bank (USA0 vs. Melanie R. Draper – motion for default judgment granted.
UBANK vs. Leanne Deberry Tyson – motion for summary judgment granted.
Southeastern Emergency Physicians LLC vs. Joseph Allen Vanderpool – motion for summary judgment granted.
The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 11:
Natasha S. Bowlin, born in 1988, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, prescription not in original container – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.
Jeffery L. Cole, born in 1990, first-degree criminal trespass – Jan. 24 sentencing hearing scheduled. The following cases were heard by Judge Fred
White in Whitley County District Court on Jan. 16: Whitley County Occupational Tax Office vs. Korie Burns – judgment entered for $867.43 plus costs at 6 percent interest.
Caleb Cottages LTD vs. Shaun Cox – motion for default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Deidra L. Croley – motion for default judgment granted.
Onemain Financial of America Inc. vs. Clifford S. Draper – motion for default judgment granted.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cynthia M. Hambrick – motion for default judgment granted.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amy Leach – motion for default judgment granted.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. David Meredith – motion for default judgment granted.
L&N Federal Credit Union vs. Jonathan Mullis – motion for default judgment granted.
Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Gordon G. Partin – motion for default judgment granted.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Kimberly L. Sands – motion for default judgment granted.
Acuity, a mutual insurance company, vs. Henry Worster – motion for default judgment granted.
Adam D. Birchfield, born in 1984, bench warrant for failure to appear – $770.50 fine owed, $770.50 cash bond set.
Daniel C. Blakley, born in 1981, bench warrant for failure to appear – $158 fine owed, $158 cash bond set.
Margaret Michelle Couch, born in 1982, bench warrant for failure to appear – $243 fine owed, $243 cash bond set.
Joshua Douglas, born in 1988, bench warrant for failure to appear – $663 fine owed, $663 cash bond set.
Cecil Ray Griffith, born in 1968, bench warrant for failure to appear – $898 fine owed, $898 cash bond set.
Shayla King, born in 1996, bench warrant for failure to appear – $643 fine owed, $643 cash bond set.
Shayla A. King, born in 1996, bench warrant for failure to appear – $893 fine owed, $893 cash bond set.
Michael Dale Leach, born in 1967, bench warrant for failure to appear – $868 fine owed, $868 cash bond set.
Terry Mitchell, born in 1988, bench warrant for failure to appear – $243 fine owed, $243 cash bond set.
Terry Allen Mitchell, born in 1988, bench warrant for failure to appear – $293 fine owed, $293 cash bond set.
Timothy Obrecht, born in 1975, bench warrant for failure to appear – $168 fine owed, $168 cash bond set.