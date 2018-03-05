Member Login
|
Contact Us
| Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
— Main Menu —
Home
News
Sports
- Basketball
- Baseball
- Football
- Softball
- Other
Opinion
- Cartoons
- Editorial
- Letters to the Editor
- Columns
- - Bena Mae’s Kitchen
- - Don Estep
- - Gary West
- - Garrard Coffey
- - Mark White
- - Matti Daniels
- - Religion
- - Trent Knuckles
People
- Obituaries
- Weddings & Anniversaries
Public Records
- Lawsuits
- Legal Notices
- District Court Records
- Inspections
- Deeds
- Marriages
- Master Commisioner
Contact Us
Classifieds
e-Edition
Subscribe Now!
Business
Community Directory
Home
News
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Football
Softball
Other
Opinion
Cartoons
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Columns
Bena Mae’s Kitchen
Don Estep
Gary West
Garrard Coffey
Mark White
Matti Daniels
Religion
Trent Knuckles
People
Obituaries
Weddings & Anniversaries
Public Records
Lawsuits
Legal Notices
District Court Records
Inspections
Deeds
Marriages
Master Commisioner
Contact Us
Classifieds
e-Edition
Subscribe Now!
Business
Community Directory
BREAKING NEWS
Rockholds teenager on bicycle hit by SUV, flown out Friday afternoon
Williamsburg Police bringing active shooter training to the city July 9-10
Corbin Police posted outside Corbin schools during drop off
Preliminary hearing yields new details in quadruple homicide
CHS student threatened to bring gun to school Tuesday
Corbin Police investigating ‘suspicious individual’ seen outside preschool playground
Two Corbin Elementary students facing charges over school threats
Askins pleads in vehicular homicide case, getting 25 year prison sentence
Corbin man facing four murder counts makes first court appearance
Karkowska, renowned violinist with local ties, dies of breast cancer at age 36
District Court 03-07-18
Posted On
05 Mar 2018
By :
Teresa Brooks
Comment: 0
You need to login to view this content. Please
Login
. Not a Member?
Join Us
About the Author
Previous Story
Circuit Court 02-28-18
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Social
RECENT
POPULAR
COMMENTS
District Court 03-07-18
Posted On 05 Mar 2018
Marriages 03-07-18
Posted On 05 Mar 2018
Deeds 03-07-18
Posted On 05 Mar 2018
EXTRA CONTENT: Whitley School Board attorney disciplined by Supreme Court
Posted On 20 Apr 2011
Corbin therapist defends against Internet criticism
Posted On 06 Jan 2016
UPDATED: Missing person case leads to discovery of 12 lbs. of pot, $20,000 cash
Posted On 13 Sep 2012
The public pension system will always be...
Posted On
We know Randy Hurst very well and he is...
Posted On
[…] News Journal NamUs Cadaver...
Posted On
Advertise With Us
About Us
Area Directory
Classifieds
Electronic Edition
Homes Guide
Subscribe
Categories
Baseball
Basketball
Bena Mae's Kitchen
Breaking News
Business
Cartoons
Columns
Columns
Corbin Home Guide
Deeds
District Court Records
Don Estep
E-Editions
Football
Garrard Coffey
Gary West
Golf
HomePage6NewsStories
ImageCarousel
ImageCarousel
Inspections
Lakeway Homes Guide
Lawsuits
Legal Notices
Letters
Mark White
Marriages
Master Commisioner
Matti Daniels
News
Obituaries
Opinion
Other
People
Soccer
Softball
Sports
Tennis
The Homes Guide
Track/Cross Country
Trent Knuckles
Uncategorized
Volleyball
Web Only
Weddings - Anniversaries
Tags
alcohol
assault
burglary
chase
Corbin
Corbin City Commission
Corbin High School
Corbin Police
Corbin Police Department
Corbin Public LIbrary
Courtney Taylor
crash
DUI
fire
Gray
I-75
indictments
Keavy
Kentucky State Police
Knox County
Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff's Department
lawsuit
Lily
Mark White
meth
murder
rape
robbery
Sheriff
shooting
The Arena
theft
unemployment rate
University of the Cumberlands
Whitley County
Whitley County Board of Education
Whitley County Grand Jury
Whitley County School District
Whitley County Sheriff's Department
Williamsburg
Williamsburg City Council
Williamsburg Police Department
Woodbine
wreck
Contact US
The News Journal