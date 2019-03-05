District Court 03-06-19













Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Oct. 3:

Mateo Hill, born in 1999, second-degree disorderly conduct – 60-day jail sentence, plus court costs, credit time served towards court costs.

Lalo Kilberry, born in 1993, unlawful transaction with a minor – 60-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Austin C. Smallwood, born in 1997 – motion for expungement granted.

Elizabeth B. Smith, born in 1972, fraudulent use of a credit card – case dismissed without prejudice, defendant to sign over $301.83 from cash bond to victim.

Colton Z. Swanger, born in 1997, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age – operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes for people under 21, $100 fine plus costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Oct. 4:

Christina Crank, born in 1980, failure to produce vehicle insurance card, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, license not in possession, controlled substance prescription not in original container, no auto insurance, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, attend alcohol and drug education classes, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, $1,598 fines, fees and costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Oct. 8:

Jerry Cline Jr., born in 1977, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO – $50 fine on public intoxication charge; Nov. 28 sentencing hearing on EPO/DVO violation charge.

Jason A. Kersey, born in 1986, contempt – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years.

Sarah Marie Mills, born in 1983, resisting arrest – Nov. 28 sentencing hearing.

Dallas A. Perkins, born in 1998, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – $50 fine plus court costs.

Brandon Petrey, born in 1983, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – $50 fine plus court costs.

Matthew T. Bell, born in 1958, speeding 18 mph over limit – state traffic school, $36 fine plus court costs.

Tyrel D. Carrick, born in 1992, alcohol intoxication – $25 fine plus court costs.

Ralph Scott Ellis II, born in 1979, possession of marijuana – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Jerry Fritts, born in 1962, no/expired registration plates, failure to comply with helmet law, no motorcycle operator’s license – $233 fines and court costs.

Delano E. Hamlin, born in 1981, disregarding a stop sign – $25 fine plus court costs.

Jesse L. Hembree, born in 1986, failure to wear seatbelts – $25 fine.

General Ray King, born in 1977, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – $50 fine plus court costs.

Joanie J. King, born in 1984, theft-shoplifting – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, stay out of Walmart.

Lee A. King, born in 1979, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – $50 fine plus court costs.

Cleveland J. Lawson, born in 1993, failure to wear seatbelts – $25 fine.

Edward Kelly Mackey, born in 1964, alcohol intoxication – $25 fine plus court costs.

Chad Meadors, born in 1998, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no operator’s/moped license – $218 fines and court costs.

Chad Meadors, born in 1998, no operator’s/moped license – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $50 fine.

Chad Dustin Meadors, born in 1998, pled guilty three traffic related offenses – $125 fine plus court costs.

Kimberly Oveton, born in 1991, theft-shoplifting under $500 – Nov. 28 sentencing hearing.

Junior Reuben Perkins, born in 1973, improper passing, no auto insurance, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seatbelts – 30-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $200 fine plus court costs, no driving.

Jaylon Jamal Shepperson, born in 1999, theft-shoplifting under $500 – Nov. 28 sentencing hearing.

Michael Allen Spradlin, born in 1983, theft-shoplifting under $500 – Nov. 28 sentencing hearing.

Zodak Westfield, born in 2000, theft-shoplifting under $500 -Nov. 28 sentencing hearing.

William W. Anderson, born in 1979, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, no auto insurance, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – six-month jail sentence probated for two years after first 30 days are served, credit 25 days already served, operator’s license suspended for 30 days, attend alcohol and drug education classes – $700 fine plus fees and costs.

Stacey R. Carman, born in 1983, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs, $52.50 public defender fee.

Michael Lawson, born in 1990, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia – nine-month jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Christopher Ryan Taylor, born in 1984, two counts of contempt of court – probated time revoked, balance of 12 month jail sentence to be served, credit 105 days already served.

Christopher Ryan Taylor, born in 1984, contempt of court – revoke probated time, 12-month jail sentence, credit 105 days already served.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Oct. 9:

Brenda Alsip/Parks Apartment vs. Phillip Standfield – seven days to vacate or appeal.

Earl F. Anderson, born in 1973, bench warrant issued – pay $168 fine or go to jail.

Matthew J. Barton, born in 1992, bench warrant issued – pay $143 fine or go to jail.

Gregory Brian Branham, born in 1971, bench warrant issued – pay $513 fine or go to jail.

Gregory Brian Branham, born in 1971, bench warrant issued – pay $138 fine or go to jail.

Janice C. Bryant, born in 1959, bench warrant issued – pay $108 fine or go to jail.

Bobby Carr, born in 1973, bench warrant issued – pay $173 fine or go to jail.

Timothy R. Cedillo, born in 1985, bench warrant issued – pay $243 fine or go to jail.

James Crockett Childress, born in 1977, bench warrant issued – pay $243 fine or go to jail.

Jerry W. Croley, born in 1958, bench warrant issued – pay $193 fine or go to jail.

Cody Allen Cunningham, born in 1991, bench warrant issued – pay $243 fine or go to jail.

Joshua L. Elmore, born in 1989, bench warrant issued – pay $243 fine or go to jail.

Cecil Ray Griffith, born in 1968, bench warrant issued – pay $143 fine or go to jail.

Alexander M. Johnson, born in 1992, bench warrant issued – pay $208 fine or go to jail.

Scott M. Kirklin, born in 1986, bench warrant issued – pay $223 fine or go to jail.

Danny Mays, born in 1989, bench warrant issued – pay $343 fine or go to jail.

Danny L. Mays, born in 1989, bench warrant issued – pay $243 fine or go to jail.

Buck McGregor, born in 1991, bench warrant issued – pay $318 fine or go to jail.

Dylan Mitchell, born in 1998, bench warrant issued – pay $143 fine or go to jail.

Andrew Clarence Muse, born in 1975, bench warrant issued – pay $273 fine or go to jail.

Austin L. Philpot, born in 1998, bench warrant issued – pay $223 fine or go to jail.

Crystal Reeves, born in 1986, bench warrant issued – pay $193 fine or go to jail.

Roger L. Rutherford, born in 1975, bench warrant issued – pay $293 fine or go to jail.

Christopher Sasko, born in 1971, bench warrant issued – pay $143 fine or go to jail.

Crystal A. Sheffield, born in 1989, bench warrant issued – pay $219 fine or go to jail.

Deseray S. Tuttle, born in 1998, bench warrant issued – pay $158 fine or go to jail.

Julie Vanover, born in 1995, bench warrant issued – pay $123 fine or go to jail.

Kelsie A. Veach, born in 1990, bench warrant issued – pay $69.75 fine or go to jail.

The following cases were heard by Judge Cathy Prewitt in Whitley County District Court on Oct.11:

Casey S. Jones, born in 1993, receiving stolen property under $500 – Oct. 24 sentencing hearing.

Jay Mayton, born in 1977, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, $250 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Oct. 15:

Barry Allen Anderson, born in 1971, theft-shoplifting under $500 – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $200 fine plus court costs.

Ronald L. Ball, born in 1972, failure to use child restraint device – $25 fine.

Daniel C. Blakley, born in 1981, failure to wear seatbelts – $25 fine.

Terry Lee Bowman, born in 1961, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce vehicle insurance card – $75 fine plus court costs.

Jeremy Millford Crabtree, born in 1996, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, no auto insurance – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $150 fine plus court costs.

Jason D. Cureton, born in 1983, license not in possession, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt – $75 fine plus court costs.