District Court 02-27-19













Editor’s note: The News Journal publishes only the final disposition of district court criminal cases except for those which are waived to a grand jury or dismissed.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Sept. 27:

Brandon L. Barton, born in 1984, driving on a DUI suspended license – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, plus court costs.

Joshua Brown, born in 1989, possession of marijuana – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years, plus court costs.

Crystal May, born in 1973, driving on a DUI suspended license, no auto insurance, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 90-day jail sentence conditionally discharged for two years after first seven days are served, credit one day already served, operator’s license suspended for 12 months, $1,198 fines, fees and court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Oct. 1:

Johnny O. Adkins, born in 1971, failure to produce vehicle insurance card – $50 fine plus court costs, $900 restitution to Emma Rains.

Dennis E. Alexander, born in 1986, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Harrison Barger, born in 1991, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, giving officer false name – 60-day jail sentence, credit six days already served, plus court costs.

Kyle Chadwell, born in 1991, no auto insurance, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia – 180-day jail sentence probated for two years, $500 fine plus court costs.

Dwayne A. Cox, born in 1984, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – probated time revoked.

Charles Fritts, born in 1960, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Jerry Fritts, born in 1962, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Jeremy T. Gibson, born in 1992, license not in possession – $25 fine plus court costs.

Charles C. Harrison, born in 1963, no auto insurance, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Scott A. Jones, born in 1979, bench warrant issued for failure to appear – probated time revoked, 12-month jail sentence, credit time already served.

Shain N. Jones, born in 1989, improper equipment – $25 fine plus court costs.

Brandon Wesley Lethco, born in 1986, speeding 10 mph over limit, reckless driving – $140 fine plus court costs.

Jacob D. Minard, born in 1949, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate – $50 fine plus court costs.

Tommy Powers, born in 1979 – motion for shock probation denied, but will be receive shock probation when bed is available for long-term rehab.

Charles Randle, born in 1984 – probated time revoked, 12-month jail sentence, credit time already served.

Johnny D. Rountree Jr., born in 1992, bench warrant for failure to appear – probated time revoked for failure to complete Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Tara J. Sasser, born in 1987 – probated time revoked, 12-month jail sentence, credit time served, may receive shock probation when bed is available in long-term rehab.

Justin R. Brown, born in 1982, fugitive – extradition waived.

Betina Faith Lawson, born in 1967, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, possession of a controlled substance – 180-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Jamie Renee McKiney, born in 1976, possession of marijuana – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Hannah Moore, born in 1992, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia – 12-month jail sentence probated for two years, $200 fine plus court costs, attend two Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly.

Joseph W. Moses, born in 1984, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia – 180-day jail sentence probated for two years, $100 fine plus court costs.

Jessica Powers, born in 1995, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, plus court costs.

Tasha L. Satterfield, born in 1988, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 90-day jail sentence probated for two years, $50 fine plus court costs.

Roxanne Wyatt Anderson Gill, born in 1963, second-degree disorderly conduct – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years, $25 fine plus court costs.

Kenneth D. Barnhill, born in 1966, no seatbelt – paid in full.

Aaron Kelly Burnette, born in 1992, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle – $25 fine plus court costs.

William Curtis Garland, born in 1986, improper equipment – $25 fine plus court costs.

Ronnie Wayne Lemmings, born in 1954, failure to wear seatbelts – $25 fine.

Shannon Moses, born in 1976, careless driving – $25 fine plus court costs.

Corey M. Senters, born in 1992, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol – 180-day jail sentence, may receive shock probation once bed is available for long-term rehab.

Teresa D. Shelton, born in 1962, disregarding a stop sign – paid in full.

Joseph R. Tye, born in 1983, improper/no windshield – $25 fine plus court costs.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Oct. 2:

William L. Hale vs. Chelsie M. Pennington – motion for contempt granted, order of arrest entered.

Patsy A. Rogers vs. Maranda Rogers – motion for shock probation denied.

Connie Rose vs. Lindsey M. Rose – motion for shock probation denied.

Donna Bass vs. Marissa J. Saylor – motion for shock probation denied.

Ronna S. Sims vs. James L. Sims – motion to amend default judgment granted.

State Farm Bank vs. Jason Inman – motion for default judgment granted.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sandra Partin – motion for default judgment granted.

James E. Canada, born in 1988, bench warrant issued – pay $193 fine or go to jail.

James E. Canada, born in 1988, bench warrant issued – pay $243 fine or go to jail.

James E. Canada, born in 1988, bench warrant issued – pay $768 fine or go to jail.

Timothy Cedillo, born in 1985, bench warrant issued – pay $868 fine or go to jail.

Robert Shane Corbin, born in 1993, bench warrant issued – pay $283 fine or go to jail.

Leslie G. Martin, born in 1975, bench warrant issued – pay $393 fine or go to jail.

Ricky D. Mills, born in 1968, bench warrant issued – pay $363 fine or go to jail.

Presley P. Stephens, born in 1973, bench warrant issued – pay $593 fine or go to jail.

Courtney R. Willhite, born in 1982, bench warrant issued – pay $818 fine or go to jail.

Michael David Young, born in 1983, bench warrant issued – pay $143 fine or go to jail.

The following cases were heard by Judge Fred White in Whitley County District Court on Oct. 3:

Richard Lee Bryant, born in 1954, prescription not in proper container, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs – 30-day jail sentence probated for two years after first 14 days are served on home incarceration, operator’s license suspended for 12 months, attend alcohol and drug education classes, $400 fine plus fees and costs.

Emma Katherine Freeman, born in 1967, reckless driving – $25 fine plus court costs.