District, Circuit Court closures extended through May 31

Posted On 15 Apr 2020
People who were scheduled to appear in Whitley District or Circuit Court in May will be waiting a little longer as the Kentucky Supreme Court has extended the cancellation of all court dates through May 31.

The court had initially continued all court proceedings through April 1. That was later extended to May 1.

“I was anticipating not opening in May,” said Whitley County Court Clerk Gary Barton.

Barton said in the coming days, his staff will send out notices to parties and attorneys with new court dates.

“It is going to take us a little while to do this,” Barton emphasized, adding that individuals are welcome to call his office to reschedule.

Barton said while both Whitley County offices in Williamsburg and Corbin are continuing to operate, they are doing so with a reduced staff in order to help prevent the potential spread of COVID–19.

“We are doing a 50/50 with half of the staff working one week and the other half working the following week,” Barton explained. “If we were to have a staff member diagnosed with COVID–19, we would send that portion of the staff home to quarantine, thoroughly clean the office, and then reopen with the other half.”

Barton said operations have continued to run smoothly with the new arrangement.

A drop box has been set up outside the offices for individuals to deliver paperwork to be filed at the office.

The office is still seeing people on an emergency situation for matters such as emergency protective orders and domestic violence orders (EPO/DVO).

Barton said the closure will not affect new arrests, as those arraignments are conducted via a video system from the jail.

More information is available by contacting the clerk’s office at 549-2973, or 549-5162, for Williamsburg cases, or 523-1771 for Corbin matters.

