









Little princesses will have the opportunity to party with Corbin High School Cheerleaders during the team’s annual Princess Party on May 8 at Corbin Primary School.

“When the babies come in and see the [cheerleader] princesses all in their costumes, Disney World magic comes to Corbin,” said Corbin High School Cheerleading Coach Shonya O’Neill. “Their eyes light up and they are mesmerized by them.”

The event this year will be a little different. Makeovers will not be included.

“We won’t be able to have the individual makeovers, but make no mistake, it will be just as magical as always,” said O’Neill.

Instead, all of the princesses sitting at one royal table, they will be seated four to a table with the cheerleader princesses rotating to serve treats and assist with crafts.

“Princess Party is a fundraising event we have been putting on for six years,” said O’Neill. “We normally host it in the late fall, but due to COVID, we couldn’t have it until now.”

The cost for the event is $20 per little princess. Payments can be dropped off at Corbin High School, Corbin Primary School, or paid at the door.

Even if parents or guardians plan to pay at the door for the celebration, the team requests the google form located on its Facebook page be completed, so the team can prepare for the number of princesses on Saturday.

Deadline to complete the form is Wednesday, May 5.