Director of Emergency Christian Ministries to step aside











The following was a letter sent to the News Journal by Billy Woodward, the Director of Emergency Christian Ministries, announcing his resignation from the organizations leadership position.

“Hope you and yours are doing good during these troubled times. Thought it best to tell everyone that I will be stepping aside as Director of the Emergency Christian Ministries.

I have been working with the ministry for 30 years. Some of you all have been supporting the shelter since the beginning.

Without your support and the Lord’s help we could not have helped so many in need. If the Lord is willing, Jan. 31, 2021 will be the date set for me to leave. The Board of Directors are aware of this date.

Please continue your support and prayers for the Emergency Christian Ministries. May God continue to have mercy on us all.”