









Dickie “Duke” Muse, 65, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), Tennessee passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center.

He was born March 29, 1954 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Duke was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam Muse; father, Richard “Dick” Muse; mother, Adalen Carson Muse; brothers, Phillip Muse, Raymond Muse, Gene Muse; sisters, Frankie Turner, Betty Jo Long.

He is survived by his sons, Matthew Muse and wife Melissa, Dickie Muse; daughter, Nickie Muse; like his children, Emitt Taylor, Josh Taylor, Felicia Taylor; grandchildren, Kyra Worley, T.J. Worley; brothers, Bob Muse and wife Karen, Lynn Muse and wife Linda, Glenn Muse and wife Darlene, Clyde Muse, John L. Muse and wife Gwyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, at the Elk Fork Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer, Tennessee).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.