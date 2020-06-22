









Diana Lawson, age 69, of Harps Creek Road, Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 7, 1951 in Siler, Kentucky, to the late James A. and Marylila (Mahan) McKiddy. She was also preceded in death by her children, Linda Sue Partin, Brenda Kay Lawson, and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Roy B. Lawson of Siler; four sons, James Wayne Wynn of Siler, Johnny Lawson (Deborah) of Siler, Danny Ray Wynn (Kristi) of Corbin and Willis Lawson (Irene) of Siler; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Monday, June 22, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Lawson Cemetery on Mud Creek.

