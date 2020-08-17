









Dewie (Lawson) Bowlin, age 78, of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 5, 1941, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Luther Lawson and Mary Elizabeth Lawson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Mary Lawson; husband, J. C. Bowlin; and several brothers and sisters. She is a member of Patterson Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Michael Bowlin (Tonya Loney) of Toledo, Ohio; daughter, Pamela Bowlin of Corbin; two grandchildren, Christian Bowlin (Brianna) and Cameron Collier; several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Friday, August 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brett Martin officiating. She was laid to rest in the John Lawson Cemetery in Siler, Kentucky.

