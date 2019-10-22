









Dewey Kermit Watson, 71, of Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, KY.

He was born on August 18, 1948 to the late Onard and Maudie (Jackson) Watson. He is preceded in death by sisters, Sherry Jackson and Muriel Steele.

Dewey is survived by a daughter Kimberly Bowery and husband, Barry, of Williamsburg, KY; son, Brian Watson of Mason, Ohio; five grandchildren, Benjamin Watson, Rebeca Saylor (Patrick), Blake Bowery, Nicholas Bowery, and Caleb Bowery; one great-granddaughter, Reagan Saylor; five brothers, Marquis Watson of Rockholds, KY, Edward Watson and wife, Wanda, of Corbin, KY, Ernest Watson and wife, Teresa, of Williamsburg, KY, Cecil Watson and wife, Patty of Williamsburg, KY, and Kenneth Watson and wife, Shela, of Williamsburg, KY; two sisters, Dorothy Poff and husband, JR, of Corbin, KY and Linda Archer and husband, Jeff, of Rockholds, KY; as well as a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, October 19 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Roark officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.