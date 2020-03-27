Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Developed recreation areas closed in Daniel Boone National Forest

Posted On 27 Mar 2020
The developed recreation areas in Daniel Boone National Forest have been temporarily closed in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID–19

Facilities marked with an “x” are temporarily closed.

Officials at with the London Ranger District announced the closures Thursday, noting it includes campgrounds, picnic area and shooting ranges.

Kim Bonaccorso, Public Affairs Specialist at the London District, said the boat ramps will remain open.

In addition, general forest areas and trail are open.

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, the health and safety of our forest visitors and employees are our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen.  “We are committed to serving in the best interest of our local communities, and we will continue to work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

More information is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf, or on the Daniel Boone National Forest’s Facebook page.

As of Thursday afternoon, 248 COVID–19 cases had been confirmed across Kentucky.

