









On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Dessie Mae Rountree Moses, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away at the age of 95. Born October 6, 1925 to Lonnie and Annie Moses Rountree, Dessie was a long time resident of the Little Wolf Creek Community. She married Clifton (Jip) Moses in 1942. Clifton and Dessie celebrated their 72nd anniversary one month before Clifton passed away.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; six brothers, Arvid, Arlie, Glen, Earnal, Kelsie, and Billy Ray Rountree; two sisters, Shirlene Byrd and Dora Howard; son-in-law Ronald (Ronnie) Bunch; great-granddaughter, Emma Kincaid; and great-great-grandson, Jonah Hamblin.

She is survived by three children: son, Phillip Moses and wife Evelee, son, Clifford Moses and wife Beverly, and daughter, Virginia (Jenny) Bunch; five grandchildren, Melissa Chumbly and husband Manford, Tina Bargo and husband Mike, April Bowman and husband Daniel, Suzanne St. John and husband Allen, and Rebecca Crawford and husband Tom, seven great-grandchildren, Tonya Bargo Watson, Michael Bargo and wife Morgan, JeniAnn Moses and husband Dalton, Summer Hamblin and husband Robert, Lyndi Kate Lawson, Ethan Kincaid, and Johnny Bowman; seven great-great-grandchildren, Hannah Mae Watson, Allison Moses, Madison Moses, Noah Hamblin, Bryce Moses, Colt Watson, GraceLynn Moses, and Clara Mae Bargo; one brother, Estil and wife Audrey Rountree; two sisters, Rusha Rountree Caddell and JoAnn Rountree Moses; along with a host of other relatives and friends to celebrate her homegoing.

The family will receive friends after 5:00 P.M. on Friday, June 4, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 5, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Bargo and Rev. Harold Long officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Little Wolf Creek Church of God Cemetery.

