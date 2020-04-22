Despite COVID-19, several local businesses are still operating











In an effort to support our fellow small business – many of which are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic – the News Journal has assembled at least a partial list of businesses in the Corbin and Williamsburg areas that are still operating.

We assembled this list through a group e-mail sent to all members of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and through a Facebook post on the News Journal’s Facebook page seeking information about open retail businesses.

If you don’t see your business listed, to paraphrase Billy Joel “You gotta tell us about it…”(LOL), by e-mailing Managing Editor Mark White at mwhite@corbinnewsjournal.com.

We will also be publishing this list on our website, and on our Facebook page. In addition, we will be publishing the list periodically in the coming weeks to help out our local business community. #allinthistogether.

Corbin area businesses

BABT-Building A Brighter Tomorrow LLC – operating using Zoom or FaceTime, meetings are by appointment only. Mon-Thurs 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fri 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Central Automotive Supply (528-4180) – lobby open, safety measures in place. Mon-Fri 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Corbin Flower Shop (528-3174) – curbside service, orders taken by phone or internet, and flowers delivered to funerals, homes, hospital and nursing homes. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Corbin Tobacco Barn on Main (526-9196) – open drive-thru only. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dollar Tree South Main (689-6040) – lobby open but only one person per family allowed. Daily 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

El Dorado of Corbin (523-9192) – open curbside, delivery and pickup. Daily 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Forcht Bank (528-9990 and 528-1600) – lobby open by appointment only to open new accounts, close loans and provide access to safe-deposit boxes. OnDemand Banking machines with live tellers available Mon-Sat 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gibson’s Music (528-1354) – open curbside service. Mon-Fri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hamlin and Kersey Home Center (528-0662) – open curbside and delivery. Mon-Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hinkle Printing (528-1745) – lobby closed, drive into parking lot, call and place order, and it will be delivered to your vehicle. Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Hometown Bank (528-2000) – drive-thru open, lobby access limited, loan officers and customer service representatives available by appointment.

Legacy Ford (528-1904) – open for parts and service. Mon-Fri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Showrooms closed, but sales available by phone and internet.

Legacy Chevrolet (528-1836) – open for parts and service. Mon-Fri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Showrooms closed, but sales available by phone and Internet.

Mi Casa (526-0990) – open carryout. Daily 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Mi Jalisco (528-2777) – open carryout. Daily 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Michael Jones State Farm (528-5858) – open normal hours but lobby closed. Mon-Thurs 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

News Journal (528-9767) – lobby open but social distancing enforced. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Northwestern Mutual (528-8070) – open curbside service. Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Old Town Grill of Corbin (523-5515) – open curbside service and carryout. Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., closed Sunday.

Southeast Kentucky Audiology (528-9993) – open curbside service and telehealth appointments. Monday-Thurs 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Straight Cut Tree Service LLC (304-1912) – available by appointment, and social distancing utilized.

W.D. Bryant & Son (528-2175) – open curbside and delivery. Mon – Sat 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WS Carpet Cleaning (428-0829) – available by appointment.

Williamsburg area businesses