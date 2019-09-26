Despite concerns about being ‘too nice’ Whitley County’s Elaine Stott going on to second week of CBS’s ‘Survivor’











Elaine Stott’s quest to become the second person from Whitley County to win CBS’s “Survivor” was nearly over before it ever really began Wednesday night because, in the words of other members of her tribe, she was too nice and too likable, making her a threat.

“I like Elaine,” Ronnie Bardah admitted. “But she can be dangerous.”

Ronnie, who was the first person to be eliminated in the season premier of “Survivor Season 39: Island of the Idols” Wednesday night, admitted that Elaine coming from the middle of nowhere in Kentucky and the hardships she faced in her life made for a great story if she reached the final vote.

“She sounds like a clear winner to me,” Ronnie said.

The premier opened with each tribe coming ashore in Fiji in separate boats.

The Lairo Tribe, which includes Elaine, began working on shelter, but could not get a fire started and therefore could not cook either the rice that was provided or the fish they were able to catch.

Elaine went walking off, talking with Tom and Vince. Each admitted that they liked Elaine.

“I like your energy and vibe,” Vince told her.

However, the remaining tribe members noticed the trio was missing and formed their own alliance, “The Strong Seven.”

“Those three immediately painted a target on their back,” Aaron Meredith said of Elaine, Tom and Vince.

Soon after, four of the five women in the Lairo Tribe, including Elaine, were filmed talking together.

Missy Byrd told Elaine about the “Strong Seven” alliance that was made after they had noticed the trio missing.

“You don’t want your name to come up like that, ever!” Elaine said when the camera cut away to her by herself. “I’m not okay with going home.”

Ronnie and Elaine were then shown talking, during which he said he would tell her if someone threw her name into the mix for elimination.

Elaine replied that as long as he was open and honest with her, she would do the same.

Ronnie later admitted to the camera that his goal is to make Elaine feel safe.

When Elaine’s moment with the camera came, she said she knew she couldn’t trust Ronnie as they were too far apart.

“He is a weasel!” Elaine said.

The two tribes came together with host Jeff Probst for the first elimination challenge.

Elaine told Probst that her feelings were hurt when he wasn’t waiting to greet the contestants when they landed on the island.

The challenge involves an obstacle course that the tribes race to complete. At several obstacles the tribe members must work together to complete it, such as ascending an incline. Each tribe forms a human ladder to get a member to the top, who then throws a rope halfway down the incline to allow other members to climb.

The two tribes are neck-and-neck as they reach the final obstacle. It is a race to see which team of three members from the tribe can assemble a series of puzzle pieces that form a series of grass huts.

The Vokai Tribe quickly takes a commanding lead and completes the puzzle, sending Lairo to the tribal council to eliminate one contestant.

In addition, Probst tosses Lairo a bag containing each tribe member’s name, telling them to draw a name to determine who will make the first trip to the Island of the Idols.

Elaine gets to draw the name and Elizabeth Beisel is chosen, though she doesn’t know what awaits her.

When she arrives at the island by boat, she is greeted by statues of former “Survivor” winners Sandra Diaz-Twine and “Boston” Rob Mariano.

Sandra and Boston Rob explain how the Island of the Idols will allow the two all-stars to impart some of their knowledge of the game onto the current contestants.

Elizabeth learns how to make fire from Rob, who is known as one of the best ever on “Survivor”.

After seeing Rob make a fire using flint, Elizabeth does it with the all-stars’ help. She then does it herself under their guidance.

When she has a good grasp, the duo springs another surprise, telling Elizabeth that she may compete against Rob in a fire making challenge. If she wins, she will receive immunity the next two times Lairo goes to tribal council. If she loses, she does not get an elimination vote at the upcoming tribal council.

Sandra and Rob tell her to trust her gut as she debates what to do, but she eventually decides to accept the challenge.

The camera cuts away to Rob by himself, who mentions that if Elizabeth had been more patient the offer of what she might have won should she beat him may have been sweetened.

Even with Sandra’s coaching and encouragement, Elizabeth loses the competition and is sent back to the tribe with nothing and knowing she doesn’t get a vote. However, she doesn’t disclose it to the other members of the tribe, and doesn’t tell them about Sandra and Rob being on the Island of the Idols.

While Elizabeth is away, the other tribe members discuss the upcoming council.

Elaine told the three who were unable to assemble the puzzle that it wasn’t their fault that the tribe lost.

When the camera cuts to Elaine by herself, she admits to being worried that she will be voted off at the tribal council.

“But I’m banking on the relationships,” Elaine admits.

Chelsea, Tom, Vince and Elaine discuss wanting Ronnie gone.

Ronnie is shown talking with Dean, Missy, Vince and Kashima about voting out Elaine.

“I knew it in my gut that I’m in trouble,” Elaine said.

At the tribal council, Elaine said she had clicked with everyone and that people say she is wonderful, yet she is in danger of going home.

“Why do that three days in?” Elaine asks.

“I wanted the show to build me up, not tear me down.”

Ronnie said while he is from Boston and Elaine is from rural Kentucky, they have both had hard lives.

“We all have our stories,” Ronnie said.

When the votes are tallied Ronnie is the first sent home with six votes, while two are cast for Vince. Elizabeth wrote “no vote” on her parchment, but it was not revealed to the tribe, keeping the secret of the Island of the Idols safe.

In addition to the fire from their torches, Lairo leaves the council with a fire starter.

The News Journal will continue to recap Elaine’s progress throughout the season.