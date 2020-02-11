









Derushia Mae Hicks McGhee, age 87, of Newcomb, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home. She was born May 16, 1932 in Elk Valley.

Derushia is preceded in death by: her husband, Bartley Hoover McGhee; parents, Albert and Lula Baird Hicks; brothers and sisters, A.E. Hicks, Fred Hicks, Frank Hicks, Roy Hicks, Esley Hicks, Howard Ayers, Jim Ayers, Rubel Hicks, Odell Hicks, Goldie Criner, Hazel Sharp, Dessie Taylor, Ella Parks, and Mildred Malicoat.

She is survived by: her sons, Dennis McGhee and wife Joyce and Ronald McGhee and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Andrea McGhee, Wayne McGhee and wife Teresa, Darrell McGhee, Randy McGhee and wife Jessica; great-grandchildren, Issac McGhee, Felicia Paul and husband Bradley, Logan, Lucas and Canyon McGhee, Adi Irwin and Molly Dople; great-great-grandchild, Eli Paul; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 with the funeral beginning at 2 p.m., all taking place at Harp Funeral Home. Rev. Junior Dople will officiate. Burial to follow in the Hicks Cemetery (Newcomb).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.