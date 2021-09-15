









Deron Lynn Ausmus, age 42, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Hartsville, Tennessee. He was born April 24, 1979 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Deron is preceded in death by, mother, Gracie Ausmus; brother, Edward Bryan Collins; grandfather, Ray Honeycutt; aunts, Irene Hamblin and Molly Taylor.

He is survived by, brother, William Collins; grandmother, Geneva Hamblin; aunts, Judy King and Pauline King and husband Dillard; a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bernley Lambdin officiating,

Burial was Tuesday, September 14, in the Douglas Cemetery in the Wooldridge Community of Jellico, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.