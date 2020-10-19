









Derick Cecil Morgan, age 36, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Newcomb. He was born October 8, 1984 in Lafollette, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Jean Morgan; father, Marvin Ray Morgan; and grandfathers, J.P. Morgan and John Cecil Jeffers.

Derick is survived by his sons, Riley Chase Morgan and Haydan Bryce Morgan; mother, Lisha Jeffers Morgan; brother, Colin Morgan; grandmothers, Myrtle Leach Morgan and Betty Rigney Jeffers; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Private services were held Wednesday, October 14, in the Douglas Cemetery (Woodridge Community) with Rev. Frances Dople, Jr. officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.