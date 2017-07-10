By Mark White

A Whitley County Sheriff’s deputy recently recovered a stolen pistol as part of an investigation with Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole officers.

On July 5, Deputy Johnny Miller responded to a Henry Barton Road residence in the Rockholds community to assist two probation and parole officers.

The probation and parole officers found Troy Vee Carr, 47, who is a convicted felony, to be in possession of a firearm, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Whitley County E911 determined that the Walther 9mm had been entered by law enforcement as stolen, the release noted.

Sheriff Colan Harrell said that the Williamsburg Police Department was the agency, which entered the gun as stolen.

“We released it to the Williamsburg Police Department. They are the ones, who will return it to the owner. They are the originating agency,” Harrell noted.

Miller also located what appeared to be two grams of methamphetamine, one marijuana plant and drug paraphernalia at the scene, according to the release.

Miller charged Carr with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), probation violation for a felony offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and cultivating marijuana.

Carr was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $7,500 cash bond.