Deputy finds intoxicated woman in stolen car













A Tennessee woman was arrested Monday afternoon after a Whitley County Sheriff’s deputy found her allegedly intoxicated inside a stolen vehicle.

Deputy Joe Prewitt arrested Christy L. Parker, 27, of Sweetwater, about 2:22 p.m., and charged her with public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol and receiving stolen property under $10,000.

Prewitt arrested Parker after receiving a complaint that a possibly intoxicated person was at the northbound rest area off of I-75.

When Prewitt arrived at the scene, he found Parker inside a 2001 white Lincoln Town Car, which had been reported stolen, according to an arrest citation.

Parker appeared to be under the influence and allegedly told police that she had smoked methamphetamine the prior date, the citation stated.

She was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.