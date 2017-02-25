By Mark White

Two Canadatown woman were arrested Thursday morning after being caught unlawfully inside a property in the Goldbug community.

About 11 a.m., Chief Deputy Tim Baker received a call informing him that a white Chrysler 300 sedan was seen at the property, and the caller believed it to be the same vehicle seen previously at the property before items were reported missing, according to court documents.

When Baker arrived at the 5365 North US25 residence, he encountered two women inside the residence and arrested Nancy Michael, 37, and Felisha Earls, 27, charging them with third-degree burglary.

Both women were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Earls was released from jail Friday afternoon on $5,000 property bond Friday afternoon, and Michael was also released from jail Friday afternoon on a $10,000 cash bond, according to the detention center’s website and court documents.

Both were ordered to appear in Whitley District Court on March 6 at 1 p.m., according to their bond documents.